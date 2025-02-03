Mahakumbh: Sea of people gather at Sangam for last 'Amrit Snan' on Basant Panchami | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : X/@MYOGIADITYANATH People gather at Sangam for Amrit Snan

Mahakumbh Basant Panchami Amrit Snan: A large number of devotees gathered at the Sangam early on Monday to take a holy dip during the last 'Amrit Snan' of the Mahakumbh, which coincided with the auspicious occasion of 'Basant Panchami.'

Visuals from the Triveni Ghats depict a massive crowd of devotees gathered for the holy dip, with pilgrims immersed in the sacred waters of the confluence. Meanwhile, Naga Sadhus created a mesmerising spectacle as they marched towards the Sangam, carrying sacred symbols and adorned with traditional ornaments, to take a dip in the holy waters during the Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami at the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Watch video here

A massive influx of devotees was witnessed at Prayagraj junction as the city gears up to host the sacred Amrit Snan on February 3, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami. The holy city saw devotees from different parts of the country, with many also performing charitable acts and rituals. It is believed that Maa Saraswati was born on Basant Panchami, and taking a dip in the Ganga on this auspicious day holds great significance.

Over 1.65 million devotees take holy dip on 'Basant Panchami'

As of 4 am on Monday, more than 1.65 million devotees had taken a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, marking the beginning of the third 'Amrit Snan' on the occasion of Basant Panchami, officials reported. The sacred bathing ritual, which began with Naga Sadhus taking the plunge at the ghats, is part of the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj.

As of February 3, over 340 million (34 crore) devotees have participated in the sacred bathing ritual since the commencement of the Maha Kumbh Mela on January 13, according to the Uttar Pradesh Information Department. The number of Kalpwasis--devotees observing month-long spiritual austerities--has exceeded 1 million, adding to the spiritual fervour.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has made extensive arrangements in Prayagraj for the Basant Panchami Amrit Snan, receiving praise from devotees for ensuring a smooth and safe experience. The Kumbh Command and Control Centre is overseeing all operations to facilitate a seamless experience for pilgrims during the event.

The centre is monitoring 25 sectors, 30 pontoon bridges, and sensitive barricades, with over 3,000 CCTV cameras deployed across the city and the Mela area.

The Mahakumbh 2025, which began on January 13, will continue until February 26. The event has already attracted millions of devotees from across India and worldwide and is expected to set new records for attendance and participation.

Also Read: Mahakumbh Basant Panchami Amrit Snan: Authorities share detailed bridge route info for devotees

Also Read: Basant Panchami Amrit Snan LIVE: Last holy dip of Mahakumbh underway, CM Yogi extend greetings