Monday, February 03, 2025
     
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Basant Panchami Amrit Snan LIVE: Last holy dip of Mahakumbh begins, lakhs of devotees gather at Triveni Sangam
Basant Panchami Amrit Snan LIVE: The last Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh is being held in Prayagraj today. Millions of devotees are expected to take a holy dip, marking the auspicious occasion with faith and devotion.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi Prayagraj Published : Feb 03, 2025 4:21 IST, Updated : Feb 03, 2025 5:42 IST
Mahakumbh stampede, Mahakumbh 2025, Kumbh Mela, Prayagraj, Amri Snan
Image Source : PTI Devotees during the Mahakumbh Mela

Basant Panchami Amrit Snan LIVE: The last Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh 2025 is taking place today on the occasion of Basant Panchami, generating immense enthusiasm among devotees. On this auspicious occasion, crores of devotees will take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, seeking spiritual energy and blessings. In light of the recent stampede, security measures have been intensified, with CM Yogi Adityanath directing officials to ensure a "zero error" execution for a smooth and safe Snan. ADG Bhanu Bhaskar is personally monitoring the crowd management system, instructing police to prevent congestion at the ghats** and ensure devotees **exit promptly after their holy dip.

 

 

Live updates :Basant Panchami Amrit Snan LIVE

  • Feb 03, 2025 5:42 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Basant Panchami Amrit Snan: Donate these auspicious things after holy dip

    Basant Panchami is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. Goddess Saraswati is the goddess of knowledge, hence donating things related to education is considered very auspicious on this day. You can donate books, pens, etc. to needy students. Along with this, you can also donate yellow food items, yellow clothes, etc. on this day.

  • Feb 03, 2025 5:39 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Arrangements are very good, says a devotee

    After Amrit Snan On Basant Panchami, a devotee said, "...The arrangements are very good. PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath have made very good arrangements...I extend best wishes to everyone on the occasion of Basant Panchami and Mahakumbh."

  • Feb 03, 2025 5:37 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Spiritual leader Swami Kailashanand Giri leads the processions for third Amrit Snan

    Spiritual leader Swami Kailashanand Giri leads the processions for the third Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami.

  • Feb 03, 2025 5:37 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Thousands of people gather on the ghats of Sangam to take holy dip

    Thousands of people gather on the ghats of Sangam to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, a sacred confluence of three rivers - Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati on the occasion of Basant Panchami.

  • Feb 03, 2025 5:18 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Everything was great and perfect, says Andro, a Croatian

    "Me and wife took the holy dip. It is a great experience... really divine. The arrangements... everything was great, perfect," said Andro, a Croatian, after taking holy bath at Sangam on the occasion of Basant Panchami.

  • Feb 03, 2025 5:17 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Following Sanatan Dharma for past 17 years: Meenakshi Giri from Mahanirvani Akhara

    Meenakshi Giri from Mahanirvani Akhara, Russia, said: "It is a very holy moment of my life. I have been following Sanatan Dharma for the past 17 years."

     

  • Feb 03, 2025 5:16 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    I feel blessed, says a devotee from Italy

    A foreign devotee from Italy said, "I took the dip a few minutes ago. It feels like once in a lifetime opportunity. People have been waiting for 144 years to be here in this moment right now...I feel blessed...It has been one of the most beautiful experiences of my life...The people have been very kind to us..."

  • Feb 03, 2025 5:15 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Sadhvi Satyapriya Giri explains importance of Basant Panchami Amrit Snan

     Sadhvi Satyapriya  Giri explains the importance of Basant Panchami Amrit Snan as the various akharas head to Sangam nose for holy dip.

  • Feb 03, 2025 5:15 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Kumbh Mela is for peace and unity in the world: Swami Vishwatmanand Sarswati

    "May there be unity, prosperity and brotherhood... Today, (snan) has happened very peacefully and in an excellent manner. This Kumbh Mela is for the peace and unity in the world... Everyone should take a lesson from it. People irrespective of caste and creed gather here..." said Atal Peethadheeshwar Swami Vishwatmanand Sarswati after taking holy dip in Basant Panchami Amrit Snan.

  • Feb 03, 2025 5:15 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Juna Akhara prepares to leave for Basant Panchami Amrit Snan

    Juna Akhara prepares to leave for Basant Panchami Amrit Snan. 

  • Feb 03, 2025 5:05 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Huge number of devotees reach Sangam for Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami

     Drone visuals from the Ghats of Triveni as a huge number of devotees reach for the Amrit Snan on the occasion of Basant Panchami. As per the Uttar Pradesh Information Department, over 16.58 lakh devotees have taken a holy dip today.

  • Feb 03, 2025 5:01 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Seer speaks on importance of Basant Panchami Amrit Snan

    A seer from Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani speaks on the importance of Basant Panchami Amrit Snan and praises the administration for the arrangements. 

     

  • Feb 03, 2025 5:00 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Ganga is capable to free you free sins with its darshan: Swami Jyotirmayananda Giri Maharaj

    "Mahakumbh itself is Amrit Snan... the Amrit Snan was once known as Shahi Snan during Mughal rule, today in Vedic culture, it is known as Amrit Snan... Ganga also is capable to free you free sins with its darshan, and here we are in Triveni..." said Mahamandaleshwar Swami Jyotirmayananda Giri Maharaj, Niranjani Akhara. 

  • Feb 03, 2025 4:54 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Shahi Marg has been kept vacant for Akharas: Swami Kailashanand Giri ji Maharaj

    Acharya Mahamandaleshwar and Niranjan Peethadheeshwar of Niranjani Akhara Swami Kailashanand Giri ji Maharaj said," The holy festival of Basant Panchami is being celebrated today. All the Sanatani will pray to Goddess Saraswati today. Preparations are underway for Amritrashi Shahi Snan. We will be heading towards Sangam now. Shahi Marg has been kept vacant for Akharas. Only Akharas will take holy bath at the moment. A government can only understand this tradition when there is someone in the government who understands the 'dharma' and there is no one better than Yogi ji (Adityanath) to understand this."

     

  • Feb 03, 2025 4:51 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Sadhus of various akhadas take holy dip in Triveni Sangam

    Sadhus from various akhadas are taking a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam today, marking the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami during the Mahakumbh 2025. This spiritual ritual is a significant moment for devotees and marks a key event during the ongoing Kumbh Mela celebrations.

  • Feb 03, 2025 4:44 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Importance of Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami

    The day of Basant Panchami is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge and learning. On this day, devotees gain knowledge and wisdom by taking Amrit Snan. Along with this, devotees also receive the blessings of Lord Vishnu and Shiva.

     

  • Feb 03, 2025 4:42 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani arrives at Triveni Sangam for 'Amrit Snan'

    Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani arrives at Triveni Sangam for 'Amrit Snan' on the occasion of 'Basant Panchami'.

  • Feb 03, 2025 4:42 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Lakhs of devotees gather at Triveni Sangam to take holy dip

    Lakhs of devotees gather at Triveni Sangam to take holy dip on the occasion of 'Basant Panchami'. Tight security arrangements are in place at the Sangam Mela area.

     

  • Feb 03, 2025 4:41 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Mahant Ravindra Puri urges devotees to not come to Sangam Ghat unnecessarily

    President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, Mahant Ravindra Puri said, "...Today is the last 'Amrit Snan' on the occasion of Basant Panchami. We will be leaving for Varanasi after the 'Amrit Snan'...We have been given 40 minutes for the 'Snan'...I urge all the devotees to not come to the Sangam Ghat unnecessarily..."

  • Feb 03, 2025 4:41 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Proper arrangements made for safety of devotees: Additional Mela Adhikari

     Additional Mela Adhikari Vivek Chaturvedi said, "Today is the "Amrit Snan' on the occasion of Basant Panchami and the procession of Mahanirvani Akhara and Shri Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara is heading towards the Sangam ghat. Proper arrangements have been made for the safety of devotees..."

  • Feb 03, 2025 4:40 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Mahamandleshwars of different akhadas leading processions for third 'Amrit Snan'

    Mahamandleshwars of different akhadas are leading the processions for the third 'Amrit Snan' of Mahakumbh on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami.

  • Feb 03, 2025 4:39 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Procession of Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhada heads towards Triveni Sangam

     Procession of Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhada heads towards Triveni Sangam with their deities for the Amrit Snan on the occasion of Basant Panchami.

  • Feb 03, 2025 4:39 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Administration has made very good arrangements: Swami Balka Nand Giri Ji

    Swami Balka Nand Giri Ji praised the arrangements made by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the administration for the Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami. He said that the preparations have been excellent, ensuring a smooth and safe experience for devotees. "UP CM Yogi Adityanath and the administration has made very good arrangements...Various Akharas will take a holy dip," he said.

  • Feb 03, 2025 4:37 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Akhadas head towards Triveni Sangam with their deities for Amrit Snan

    Akhadas are making their way towards Triveni Sangam, carrying their deities, for the sacred Amrit Snan on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami. This grand procession, led by Naga Sadhus, marks a significant spiritual moment in Mahakumbh 2025, as devotees eagerly participate in the holy dip.

  • Feb 03, 2025 4:36 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Naga sadhus gather at Triveni Sangam for 'Amrit Snan'

    Naga Sadhus gathered at the Ghats of Triveni Sangam for the Amrit Snan on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami. This sacred ritual marks a significant moment in Mahakumbh 2025, as the sadhus lead the holy dip, followed by millions of devotees seeking spiritual blessings.

     

  • Feb 03, 2025 4:29 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    UP govt deploys special buses at Mahakumbh for Basant Panchami rush

    The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport (UPSRTC) has deployed a dedicated fleet of shuttle and reserved buses to manage the massive influx of devotees gathering in Prayagraj for the holy dip at the Mahakumbh on Basant Panchami. With the festival scheduled for Monday, lakhs of pilgrims and tourists have started arriving on the sacred banks of Triveni. By the evening of February 2, approximately 35 crore people had taken a dip in Triveni, a UP government statement said.

    The UPSRTC has reserved 2,500 buses, operating from four temporary bus stations, to ensure a smooth and orderly return of devotees, the statement said. The largest allocation is 1,500 buses at Jhansi, followed by 600 at Bela Kachhar for Lucknow-bound passengers, 300 at Nehru Park for Kanpur-bound travellers, and 100 buses for tourists heading to Mirzapur and Banda, it said.

    Additionally, 550 shuttle buses will be operating every two minutes to ferry devotees between the temporary bus stations and key locations near Mahakumbh, the statement read. Special measures have been implemented to prevent overcrowding, and ensure a hassle-free experience for all visitors, the statement added.

  • Feb 03, 2025 4:29 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Hospitals on high alert in Prayagraj

    Swarup Rani Nehru Hospital and Tej Bahadur Sapru Hospital have been placed on high alert. "At Swarup Rani Nehru Hospital, 500 staff members have been put on standby, most existing patients have been discharged, and 150 beds have been reserved for emergencies. Sixty resident doctors have been placed on 24-hour alert mode, 30 CT scan machines are ready, along with MRI and ultrasound facilities, ensuring all necessary tests can be conducted. A 200-unit blood bank has also been set up at SRN Hospital, and all facilities are linked to an alarm system for quick response," it added.

    Dr Gaurav Dubey, the nodal officer for medical services at the Mahakumbh fair, said that the government's emergency response system, particularly ambulance services, is playing a crucial role.

  • Feb 03, 2025 4:28 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Basant Panchami Amrit Snan

    Basant Panchami marks the third Amrit Snan date at the Kumbh. Two more special 'snans' are on February 12 (Maghi Purnima) and 26 (Mahashivratri). The government has heightened preparations to an all-time high particularly in the wake of the January 29 stampede at Sangam that left at least 30 pilgrims dead and 60 injured with the police blaming overcrowding for the incident.

     

  • Feb 03, 2025 4:27 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Important bathing dates

    During the Maha Kumbh, the last holy bath is today on the day of Basant Panchami. However, Kumbh baths will also be taken on the days of Maghi Purnima and Mahashivratri, but these will not be called Amrit snan. 

    • January 13, 2025: Paush Purnima snan
    • January 14, 2025: Makar Sankranti (First Amrit snan)
    • January 29, 2025: Mauni Amavasya (Second Amrit snan)
    • February 3, 2025: Basant Panchami (Third Amrit snan)
    • February 12, 2025: Maghi Purnima snan
    • February 26, 2025: Maha Shivratri (Final Snan)
  • Feb 03, 2025 4:26 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Why is it called a Amrit Snan?

    The bath taken on some important dates during Kumbh is called Amrit Snan. This name is considered very special culturally. Scholars have different opinions about this name. Some people believe that Naga Sadhus are allowed to bathe first in Maha Kumbh for their devotion towards religion. During this time, Naga Sadhus come to bathe in the Ganga riding elephants, horses, and chariots. That is, their pomp and splendor are seen like that of kings. It is believed that the holy bath of Maha Kumbh was named Amrit Snan after seeing this royal army of Nagas.  A similar belief is also about Amrit Snan that, in the olden days, kings and emperors used to take out a grand procession with saints and sages to take a bath during Maha Kumbh. Since then, the bath held on some special dates of Maha Kumbh came to be known as Amrit Snan.

  • Feb 03, 2025 4:26 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Importance of Maha Kumbh 2025

    The origin of 'Kumbh' is very ancient, it started from the time of Samudra Manthan. When there was a war between the gods and the demons for the Amrit Kalash. Kumbh has special significance for Hindus. On the occasion of every Maha Kumbh, millions of devotees come to participate in this grand festival. In the year 2003, more than 10 million people participated in the Kumbh Mela held in Haridwar. The biggest speciality of Kumbh is the miracle-filled sadhus and saints who participate in the fair, those who are rarely seen. The biggest importance of Maha Kumbh is that the people who participate in it have a different kind of feeling. It is believed that bathing during Kumbh frees one from all kinds of sins which leads a person to salvation. Maha Kumbh is full of miracles in itself.

     

  • Feb 03, 2025 4:26 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

    The Maha Kumbh Mela is one of the major religious events of Hinduism. A grand Maha Kumbh is being organized in Prayagraj from January 13. The Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26. According to religious beliefs, a person attains salvation by bathing at the confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati during the Maha Kumbh. Also, all the sins of man are washed away by taking a Kumbh bath. The bath taken during Kumbh is also called Shahi Snan.  

  • Feb 03, 2025 4:26 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    How is Maha Kumbh different from Ardh Kumbh and Kumbh?

    The Maha Kumbh is celebrated once in 12 years, completing the 12 cycles of the 12-year Kumbh Mela. Devotees believe that taking a holy dip in water on this auspicious occasion multiplies spiritual blessings and enhances the journey of salvation. In contrast, the Kumbh Mela takes place every three years, rotating between the four holy cities of Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nashik, and Ujjain. The Kumbh Mela is important but smaller in scale compared to the Maha Kumbh and Ardh Kumbh (held every six years). The Maha Kumbha, on the other hand, stands out for its immense size and spiritual significance, attracting the largest number of pilgrims.

  • Feb 03, 2025 4:25 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Places Maha Kumbh Mela is organised

    The Maha Kumbh Mela is mainly organised in 4 places. 

    • Haridwar: The Kumbh Mela is organised in Haridwar when the Sun is in Aries and Jupiter is in Aquarius.
    • Prayagraj: Maha Kumbh is organised in Prayagraj when the Sun is in Capricorn.
    • Nashik: Maha Kumbh Mela is organised in Nashik when the Sun and Jupiter are in the zodiac.
    • Ujjain: Maha Kumbh is organised in Ujjain when Jupiter is in Leo and the Sun is in Aries. 
  • Feb 03, 2025 4:25 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    What is Kumbh Mela?

    The Kumbh Mela is celebrated every three years in four cities located along the banks of sacred rivers in India. The event, held once every 12 years, is referred to as the "Maha Kumbh" due to its increased significance. This particular Kumbh is considered more auspicious because of its timing, and it attracts the largest congregation of devotees. The Maha Kumbh holds a special place in the hearts of the faithful, who come to bathe in the holy rivers and partake in various religious and spiritual activities.

