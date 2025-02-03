Basant Panchami Amrit Snan LIVE: Last holy dip of Mahakumbh begins, lakhs of devotees gather at Triveni Sangam

Basant Panchami Amrit Snan LIVE: The last Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh 2025 is taking place today on the occasion of Basant Panchami, generating immense enthusiasm among devotees. On this auspicious occasion, crores of devotees will take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, seeking spiritual energy and blessings. In light of the recent stampede, security measures have been intensified, with CM Yogi Adityanath directing officials to ensure a "zero error" execution for a smooth and safe Snan. ADG Bhanu Bhaskar is personally monitoring the crowd management system, instructing police to prevent congestion at the ghats** and ensure devotees **exit promptly after their holy dip.