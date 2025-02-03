Mahakumbh Basant Panchami Amrit Snan: Authorities share detailed bridge route info for devotees | Check here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI People crossing the bridge to take a bath in Mahakumbh

Mahakumbh Basant Panchami Amrit Snan: The administration is fully geared up for the last Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh on Basant Panchami today. ADG Bhanu Bhaskar is personally overseeing the crowd control system in the fair area. Following the stampede at Sangam Nose during Mauni Amavasya, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Prayagraj for the first time on Saturday. He inspected the location, met with the injured at the hospital, and checked on their condition. The administration has made thorough preparations, including the placement of large hoardings to direct people on how to move between bridges during the event.

Which bridge to use

Bridge number 28 is open to go from Arail to Jhunsi. Bridge numbers 2,4, 8, 11, 13, 15, 17, 20, 22, 23 and 25 are open to go from Sangam to Jhunsi.

When going from Jhunsi to Sangam, devotees can use bridge numbers 16, 18, 21 and 24.

While to go from Jhunsi to Arail, bridge numbers 27 and 29 are open.

Devotees will be able to travel easily using these routes. In the review meeting of preparations for the Basant Panchami bath, the Chief Minister had instructed the officials to complete the bath with "zero error". On Sunday morning, ADG Bhanu Bhaskar reached the 'Integrated Command and Control Center' (ICCC) located in the Mela Authority building, where he saw the entire fair area, intersections and fair entry points on the screen and gave instructions on the loudspeaker to clear the crowd from the ghat. On the mic from ICCC, he told the devotees, "Please do not sit unnecessarily after bathing on the ghat and vacate the ghat so that other devotees can take a bath. Do not eat and drink on the ghat and go to another place and eat."

Single route system will remain in place

The government has planned crowd management with 'Operation Eleven' on Basant Panchami. The government issued a statement saying that for the safety of the devotees, the single route system will remain in force on Monday. At the same time, additional police forces are being deployed to prevent excessive pressure on the ghats of Triveni. Apart from this, additional arrangements have been made for two companies of RAF and three companies of PAC for the third Amrit Snan festival. An official of the fair administration said that the police force has been asked to pay special attention to crowd control in the entire fair area.

Lakhs of devotees have gathered at Triveni Sangam to take holy dip on the occasion of 'Basant Panchami'. Since January 13, over 34.90 crore devotees have already bathed in the Ganga. Meanwhile, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad President Mahant Ravindra Puri urged devotees to be mindful, stating that it is believed that the area within a five-km radius of Prayagraj is considered Sangam. He emphasised that devotees can earn the virtues of Mahakumbh by bathing anywhere from Phaphamau to Arail. He further requested that devotees avoid overcrowding the limited space in the Sangam area.

