Mahakumbh: Over 2 crore devotees take holy dip in Sangam on Magh Purnima

Kumbh Mela 2025: As the world's largest-ever religious gathering is underway in the holy city of Prayagraj, more than two crore people took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam today (February 12) on the occasion of Magh Purnima, according to the Uttar Pradesh government.

The Mahakumbh 2025, which began in Prayagraj with chants of bhajans and slogans on Paush Poornima, witnessed a see of devotees on each day. The Mahakumbh is being held after 12 years, although seers claim that the celestial alignments and cosmic combinations for the event are occurring after 144 years, making the occasion even more auspicious.

Over 46.25 crore take holy dip till today

As per the Uttar Pradesh Information Department, over 46.25 crore people have taken a dip at the confluence of the Ganga, and Yamuna rivers since the commencement of the event on January 13. The mega-religious event, organised every 12 years, is underway in Prayagraj from January 13 and will continue for 45 days till February 26.

The Uttar Pradesh government in a statement said that by 6 pm, more than two crore devotees, including 10 lakh Kalpwasis and 1.90 crore pilgrims had taken the ritual dip at the Triveni Sangam and other ghats.

UP CM Yogi monitors situation

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was monitoring the Magh Purnima 'snan' at Triveni Sangam as millions of devotees turned up for the holy bath. He was monitoring the situation in Prayagraj from his official residence in Lucknow in the wee hour on Wednesday. The chief minister was taking regular updates on the 'Snan' at Sangam, from the war room set up at his official residence.

With the Maghi Purnima Snan, the month-long Kalpavas concludes today, and around 10 lakh Kalpvasis will begin departing from the Mahakumbh.

The Mahakumbh, held once every 12 years, is taking place in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. As per tradition, pilgrims gather at the Sangam, (the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati river) to take the sacred dip, which is believed to cleanse sins and lead to moksha (liberation).

