Mahakumbh 2025: UP CM Yogi monitors situation as millions of devotees turn up for Magh Purnima 'snan'

Mahakumbh 2025: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath started monitoring the Magh Purnima 'snan' at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj, from his official residence in Lucknow in the wee hour on Wednesday. The chief minister was taking regular updates on the 'Snan' at Sangam, from the war room set up at his official residence.

Chief Minister Adityanath greeted devotees and the residents of the state on the holy bathing festival. "Heartiest greetings to all the revered saints, religious leaders, Kalpvasis and devotees who have come for the holy bath at the sacred Triveni in Maha Kumbh-2025, Prayagraj. May everyone's life be filled with happiness, prosperity and good fortune by the grace of Lord Shri Hari. May Maa Ganga, Maa Yamuna and Maa Saraswati fulfill everyone's wishes," he posted on X.

The sacred bath on Maghi Purnima began early morning as millions of devotees gathered in the Maha Kumbh Mela area in Prayagraj amid elaborate arrangements.

Millions of devotees gather for holy dip on Magh Purnima

Lakhs of devotees have taken the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam and other ghats since the bathing started early morning. Millions of devotees are headed to the Sangam Nose to take a dip.

10 lakh kalpvasis to start leaving the Mahakumbh

With the Maghi Purnima bath, the month-long Kalpavas will also end and the around 10 lakh kalpvasis will start leaving the Maha Kumbh. The administration has requested all Kalpvasis to follow traffic rules and use only authorised parking spaces.

Kumbh SSP Rajesh Dwivedi said, "The movement of devotees is going on smoothly and we are taking care of all (crowd) pressure points."

"We have made elaborate arrangements during the previous 'snan' on Basant Panchami too. Our arrangements have been further augmented this time. More deployment has been done at all the pressure points. Along with that, we are briefing people to ensure a smooth movement," he said.

Officials said they have made elaborate arrangements for the occasion to ensure the devotees take the sacred bath without any hassle.

The fair area has been declared a 'no vehicle zone' from 4 am on Tuesday, while the entire city will become a no-vehicle zone from 5 pm onwards, with an exemption for emergency and essential services. To avoid traffic chaos, designated parking lots have been marked for public and private vehicles.

Prayagraj ADG Bhanu Bhaskar said special police forces have been deployed at all places where crowd management becomes challenging.

The special traffic plan will remain in force till the completion of the bathing ritual to ensure safe evacuation of devotees from the fair area in case of any emergency.

Bhaskar said that real-time data is being collected from toll plazas and officials of neighbouring districts so that the number of vehicles coming and the routes can be monitored and regulated.

(With PTI inputs)

