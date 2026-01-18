'We stand united': European nations after Trump's tariff threat over Greenland The strong statement aims to counterbalance Trump’s aggressive posture over the Arctic island, a region at the heart of rising geopolitical tensions.

New Delhi:

Eight European nations have issued a joint statement in support of Denmark and Greenland, following a series of escalating remarks from US President Donald Trump. The statement, released Sunday, comes a day after Trump launched a sharp tariff threat against these nations, which he linked to a contentious issue over Greenland.

‘We stand in full solidarity’

The European nations Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom reaffirmed their commitment to Denmark and Greenland’s sovereignty. The solidarity was expressed with a clear and direct message that said, "We stand in full solidarity with the Kingdom of Denmark and the people of Greenland." The countries reiterated that, "As members of NATO, we are committed to strengthening Arctic security as a shared transatlantic interest," signaling a firm commitment to protecting their collective geopolitical interests in the region.

What did Trump do?

Trump said on Saturday that he has decided to impose 10 per cent tariffs on several nations, including the United Kingdom (UK), France, Germany and The Netherlands, for opposing his plan to take control of Greenland. The tariffs will come into effect from February 1.

In a long post on Truth Social, the 79-year-old Republican president also warned of 25 per cent tariffs from June 1 if a deal is not reached for "the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland". He also justified his plan, pointing out that China and Russia want to seize control of Greenland, and Denmark cannot do a thing about it.

"We have subsidized Denmark, and all of the Countries of the European Union, and others, for many years by not charging them Tariffs, or any other forms of remuneration. Now, after Centuries, it is time for Denmark to give back World Peace is at stake!" Trump said.

Only the US, under his leadership, can stop this from happening, Trump asserted, adding that nobody will be allowed to "touch this sacred piece of Land". He claimed that the entire world is at stake and it is a very dangerous situation for the "safety, security, and survival" of the planet.

"These Countries, who are playing this very dangerous game, have put a level of risk in play that is not tenable or sustainable. Therefore, it is imperative that, in order to protect Global Peace and Security, strong measures be taken so that this potentially perilous situation end quickly, and without question," he said.

"Starting on February 1st, 2026, all of the above mentioned Countries (Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, The United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and Finland), will be charged a 10% Tariff on any and all goods sent to the United States of America. On June 1st, 2026, the Tariff will be increased to 25%," he added.

He said several US presidents have tried to make a deal for Greenland but Denmark has always refused. But the need to acquire Greenland is crucial now because of The Golden Dome and modern day weapons systems, he said.

His administration is open to negotiations with Denmark and other European nations, who have put so much risk, "despite everything the US has done for them over decades", he said. "Hundreds of Billions of Dollars are currently being spent on Security Programs having to do with “The Dome,” including for the possible protection of Canada, and this very brilliant, but highly complex system can only work at its maximum potential and efficiency, because of angles, metes, and bounds, if this Land is included in it," Trump said.

For months, Trump has been insisting that America should control Greenland, which is a semiautonomous territory of Denmark, a member of the US-led North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). However, EU leaders have said that Denmark and Greenland should be allowed to take a decision regarding territorial issues.