PM Modi at India-France CEO Forum in Paris: 'This is right time to invest in India'

India-France CEO Forum: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that this is the right time to invest in India as the country is becoming the biggest hub for diversification and de-risking. He said this while addressing the 14th India-France CEO Forum in Paris.

At the 14th India-France CEO Forum in Paris, PM Modi said this is a confluence of the best business minds of India and France. "I welcome the report of the Summit presented just now. I see that all of you are working with the mantra of innovate, collaborate and integrate. You are not just building connections, you are also strengthening the India-France strategic partnership. It is a matter of great pleasure for me to join this Summit with President Macron. This is our sixth meeting in the last two years. Last year, President Macron was the Chief Guest at our Republic Day. This morning we co-chaired an AI Action Summit together. I heartily congratulate President Macron on this successful Summit," he said.

The Prime Minister said that today India is rapidly becoming a preferred global investment destination. "You are well aware of the changes that have taken place in India in the last decade. We have established an eco-system of stable and predictable policy. Following the path of reform, perform and transform, today India is the fifth largest economy in the world. The world's fastest-growing major economy is soon going to become the third-largest economy in the world. Our identity on the global stage is that today India is rapidly becoming a preferred global investment destination. We have launched the Semiconductor and Quantum Mission in India and we are encouraging 'Make in India' and 'Make for the World' in defence," he said.

'Right time to come to India'

He further said that the India have taken up Hydrogen mission also and set a target of achieving 100 GW of nuclear power by 2047. "This will be opened for the private sector. We are opening the civil Nuclear domain for private sectors. We are focusing on Small Modular Reactors SMR and Advanced Modular Reactor (AMR). This is the right time to come to India," he added.