4 Mahakumbh pilgrims killed, 13 injured after bus collides with truck on Kanpur-Prayagraj Highway

The mini-bus was dragged by the truck for 2.5 km after the accident

Four Mahakumbh pilgrims were killed and thirteen got injured in a road accident on the Kanpur-Prayagraj Highway on Wednesday. They were going to the Maha Kumbh Mela to take the holy dip on the occasion of the Magh Purnima. The fatal road accident took place in the Bindki area of ​​Fatehpur district on Wednesday morning.

A travel bus carrying 21 pilgrims from Uttam Nagar in Delhi to Prayagraj collided from behind with a dumper near Dudhi Kagar turn in the Kalyanpur police station area on Kanpur-Prayagraj Highway. In this accident, four people, including the bus driver died on the spot, while 13 other passengers were injured.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident was so terrible that the dumper dragged the traveler bus for about two-and-half kilometers. Immediately after the accident, there was a lot of screaming at the spot. At the same time, 13 people were seriously injured. All the injured were sent to the district hospital by 108 ambulances where all the injured were undergoing treatment.

The dumper driver pulled the bus stuck in the dumper carelessly. This accident happened on Wednesday at around 5:00 am near Dudhi Kagar turn.

According to the police, all the people on the traveler bus were going to take bath in the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. In the accident, bus driver Aman Chaudhary, passengers Anoop Jha, Rukmani Chaudhary and Vivek died on the spot. 13 injured have been sent to the district hospital from PHC Gopalganj for treatment. The condition of many of the injured is said to be critical.

(Report- Umesh from Fatehpur)