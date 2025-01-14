Mahakumbh: Foreign devotees flock to Triveni Sangam for first Amrit Snan on Makar Sankranti

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/X Foreign devotees singing bhajan at Sangam

Kumbh Mela 2025: The first 'Amrit Snan' of the Maha Kumbh Mela, the world's largest religious gathering, is scheduled to take place today, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Millions of devotees from India and around the world have gathered at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj to partake in the sacred bath. This holy dip, believed to wash away sins and lead to salvation, is a significant event in the month-long religious celebration at Prayagraj.

Devotees from both India and abroad took part in the sacred tradition, adding to the grandeur of the world's largest spiritual gathering. The air around the Triveni Sangam was filled with deep devotion as foreign pilgrims immersed themselves in the spiritual energy of Mela.

Foreign devotees sing bhajans | VIDEO

Foreign devotees from various corners of the globe joined in singing bhajans, blending harmoniously with the devotional atmosphere. Their renditions of 'Om Jai Jagdish Hare' and 'Mahishasura Mardini Stotram' echoed through the air, further enriching the sacred chants of the gathering.

Among those present, a devotee from Milan, Italy, shared her connection to India and the Kumbh Mela. "I am very happy to be in India, as I love India. This is my sixth visit here, and I am thrilled to be part of the Kumbh Mela," she said. Another devotee from Nepal expressed her joy as she participated in her first Amrit Snan.

A devotee from Germany, Thomas said, "I think it (Maha Kumbh) is very well organised. It's very big and people are so friendly. I wanted to feel the spiritual energy and to meet Indian people..."

Another devotee from Belgium, Aurora said, "It's very peaceful. We can really feel the vibes of Kumbh Mela. I am really happy to be there, I can feel the energy."

All 13 Akharas to take holy bath today

The first Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh holds significance because all the 13 'Akharas' of the Sanatan Dharma will be participating in it. Meanwhile, all the 13 'Akharas' of the Sanatan Dharma will take bath one after another today. Saints and seers of various akharas are arriving in large numbers for the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj.

The Sadhus of the Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhada also started their procession for the Amrit Snan. According to the official schedule, Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani and Shri Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara will be the first ones to take Amrit Snan.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, a magnificent spiritual gathering held every 12 years, holds even greater significance this year as seers claim the celestial permutations and combinations for the event are taking place after 144 years that have not been witnessed in over a century.

