Mahakumbh first Amrit Snan Live: Mahanirvani Akhada Sadhus begin procession for holy dip in Sangam

The first Amrit bath of Maha Kumbh 2025 will take place today, with Naga Sadhus taking the first holy dip. This centuries-old tradition of Naga Sadhus bathing first during the Maha Kumbh holds great significance. Common people will only be allowed to take a dip at Triveni Ghat after the Naga Sadhus have performed their royal bath. It is believed that Naga Sadhus are granted the honor of taking the first bath as a sign of respect for their unwavering devotion to religion. According to religious traditions, this custom was initiated by Adi Shankaracharya and has continued to this day. There are also beliefs that this tradition began during the Mughal era.

Some scholars suggest that the bodies of Sadhu Sanyasis, having been perfected through years of chanting and penance, have a special spiritual power. It is believed that when they take the bath first, the river water becomes even more sacred. This purification then benefits the common people, who gain virtue when they bathe in the same waters.