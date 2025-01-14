Mahakumbh first Amrit Snan Live: Mahanirvani Akhada Sadhus begin procession for holy dip in Sangam

Kumbh Mela 2025: The Maha Kumbh 2025, which began in Prayagraj with chants of bhajans and slogans on Paush Poornima, will witness its first 'Amrit Snan' (royal bath) of Akharas of the Sanatan Dharma today on the second day of the Mahakumbh. This Maha Kumbh is being held after 12 years, although seers claim that the celestial alignments and cosmic combinations for the event are occurring after 144 years, making the occasion even more auspicious. The Kumbh Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, continues to draw millions of pilgrims, with various rituals, cultural activities, and spiritual events scheduled throughout the festival.