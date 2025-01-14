Tuesday, January 14, 2025
     
Mahakumbh first Amrit Snan Live: Mahanirvani Akhada Sadhus begin procession for holy dip in Sangam

Mahakumbh 2025: The Maha Kumbh, being held after 12 years, will continue till February 26. More than 40 crore people, many from abroad, are expected over 45 days in the mela being held after 12 years.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi Prayagraj Published : Jan 14, 2025 4:03 IST, Updated : Jan 14, 2025 4:55 IST
Mahakumbh, Mahakumbh 2025, Kumbh Mela, Prayagraj, Amrit Snan
Image Source : INDIA TV Mahakumbh 2025

Kumbh Mela 2025: The Maha Kumbh 2025, which began in Prayagraj with chants of bhajans and slogans on Paush Poornima, will witness its first 'Amrit Snan' (royal bath) of Akharas of the Sanatan Dharma today on the second day of the Mahakumbh. This Maha Kumbh is being held after 12 years, although seers claim that the celestial alignments and cosmic combinations for the event are occurring after 144 years, making the occasion even more auspicious. The Kumbh Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, continues to draw millions of pilgrims, with various rituals, cultural activities, and spiritual events scheduled throughout the festival.

 

 

Live updates :Mahakumbh Amrit Snan

  • Jan 14, 2025 4:51 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand gives detail of first Amrit Snan

    On the first Amrit Snan, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand of Juna Akhara said, "...Among the akhadas, the 7 Shaivite akhadas will come out first, then the 3 Vaishnavite akhadas and then the rest, but first the sanyasis come out together, their seven akhadas will come out first."

  • Jan 14, 2025 4:49 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhara first to take holy dip today

    Sadhus of Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhara will be the first to take the holy dip at the first Amrit Snan of MahaKumbh on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti as Sadhus of the 13 akhadas of Sanatan Dharm will take holy dip at Triveni Sangam - a sacred confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and 'mystical' Saraswati, today. Mahamandleshwar Swami Chidambaranand of Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhara, said, "I extend my best wishes to all on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.  Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhara will be the first to take holy dip on today's Amrit Snan, the first of Maha Kumbh."

  • Jan 14, 2025 4:47 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    I am very happy to be in Kumbh Mela, says a devotee from Italy

    A devotee from Italy's Milan said, "I am very happy to be in India as I love India. I am very happy to be in Kumbh Mela. It's the sixth time for me in India. I love bindi..."

  • Jan 14, 2025 4:35 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Police reveal management plan for first Amrit snan at Mahakumbh

    Maha Kumbh Mela DIG, Vaibhav Krishna said, "9 police teams will take all 13 akhadas to take holy dip, one after another - and it will continue till evening. Teams of police and CAPFs are there. Sangam will be divided into two parts - in one part akhadas will take holy dip, on the other side, other devotees will, and in between security forces will be there to ensure smooth management."

     

  • Jan 14, 2025 4:33 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Devotees in large numbers heading towards Triveni Sangam

    On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, devotees in large numbers are flocking to the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj to take a holy dip during the first Amrit Snan of the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. The confluence of the sacred rivers, Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati, has become a center of devotion and faith, as people believe that bathing here during this celestial time washes away sins and grants spiritual blessings. The vibrant atmosphere is resonating with chants, prayers, and the timeless traditions of this grand religious gathering.

  • Jan 14, 2025 4:31 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath welcomes saints, devotees to Sangam for first 'Amrit Snan'

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended a warm welcome to saints, seers, and devotees at the Sangam in Prayagraj for the first 'Amrit Snan' of the Maha Kumbh 2025. In an X post, CM Yogi said, "A heartfelt welcome to all the revered saints, ascetics, and devotees who have arrived at the sacred Triveni shores in Prayagraj to partake in the first 'Amrit Snan' of the eternal grand celebration of Sanatan unity and social harmony, Mahakumbh 2025. May your devotion and desires be fulfilled in this divine gathering that bestows all blessings and accomplishments.  Har Har Gange!"

  • Jan 14, 2025 4:27 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    1.65 crore people take dip on first day of Kumbh

    The Maha Kumbh, the world's largest religious gathering, began on a foggy and freezing Monday with over 1.65 crore devotees taking a holy dip at the Sangam in Prayagraj. Driven by their quest for 'moksha' and the belief that the sacred waters wash away sins, pilgrims from across the world converged at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati.

    This grand event blends spirituality and astrology, culture and religion, tradition and modern technology, creating a unique experience for the faithful. Held after 12 years, the Maha Kumbh is expected to draw over 40 crore visitors over its 45-day duration. Adding to its significance, seers believe the celestial alignments occurring this year mark the first such occurrence in 144 years, making the occasion even more auspicious for devotees.

     

  • Jan 14, 2025 4:23 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Keep these things in mind for Amrit Snan

    • On the day of Amrit Snan, Naga Sadhus have the right to take the first bath. After this, other prominent Sadhus and Saints take bath.
    • On the day of Amrit Snan, take bath only after Sadhus, Saints and Naga Babas have taken bath. Otherwise, you will not get the benefits of Kumbh Snan.
    • If you are going to take bath in Maha Kumbh on the day of Amrit Snan, take care of cleanliness. Do not use soap, shampoo while taking bath in Ganga.
  • Jan 14, 2025 4:12 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Why do Naga Sadhus take bath first in Kumbh?

    The first Amrit bath of Maha Kumbh 2025 will take place today, with Naga Sadhus taking the first holy dip. This centuries-old tradition of Naga Sadhus bathing first during the Maha Kumbh holds great significance. Common people will only be allowed to take a dip at Triveni Ghat after the Naga Sadhus have performed their royal bath. It is believed that Naga Sadhus are granted the honor of taking the first bath as a sign of respect for their unwavering devotion to religion. According to religious traditions, this custom was initiated by Adi Shankaracharya and has continued to this day. There are also beliefs that this tradition began during the Mughal era.

    Some scholars suggest that the bodies of Sadhu Sanyasis, having been perfected through years of chanting and penance, have a special spiritual power. It is believed that when they take the bath first, the river water becomes even more sacred. This purification then benefits the common people, who gain virtue when they bathe in the same waters.

  • Jan 14, 2025 4:11 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Why is it called a Amrit Snan?

    The bath taken on some important dates during Kumbh is called Amrit Snan. This name is considered very special culturally. Scholars have different opinions about this name. Some people believe that Naga Sadhus are allowed to bathe first in Maha Kumbh for their devotion towards religion. During this time, Naga Sadhus come to bathe in the Ganga riding elephants, horses, and chariots. That is, their pomp and splendor are seen like that of kings. It is believed that the holy bath of Maha Kumbh was named Amrit Snan after seeing this royal army of Nagas.  A similar belief is also about Amrit Snan that, in the olden days, kings and emperors used to take out a grand procession with saints and sages to take a bath during Maha Kumbh. Since then, the bath held on some special dates of Maha Kumbh came to be known as Amrit Snan.

  • Jan 14, 2025 4:11 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Dates of Amrit snan

    During the Maha Kumbh, the first holy bath is today on the day of Makar Sankranti, i.e., on January 14. After this, the second holy bath will be taken on the day of Mauni Amavasya on January 29, and the third holy bath will be taken on the day of Basant Panchami on February 3. However, Kumbh baths will also be taken on the days of Maghi Purnima and Mahashivratri, but these will not be called Amrit snan. 

     

    • January 13, 2025: Paush Purnima snan
    • January 14, 2025: Makar Sankranti (First Amrit snan)
    • January 29, 2025: Mauni Amavasya (Second Amrit snan)
    • February 3, 2025: Basant Panchami (Third Amrit snan)
    • February 12, 2025: Maghi Purnima snan
    • February 26, 2025: Maha Shivratri (Final Snan)
  • Jan 14, 2025 4:09 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Importance of Maha Kumbh 2025

    The origin of 'Kumbh' is very ancient, it started from the time of Samudra Manthan. When there was a war between the gods and the demons for the Amrit Kalash. Kumbh has special significance for Hindus. On the occasion of every Maha Kumbh, millions of devotees come to participate in this grand festival. In the year 2003, more than 10 million people participated in the Kumbh Mela held in Haridwar. The biggest speciality of Kumbh is the miracle-filled sadhus and saints who participate in the fair, those who are rarely seen. The biggest importance of Maha Kumbh is that the people who participate in it have a different kind of feeling. It is believed that bathing during Kumbh frees one from all kinds of sins which leads a person to salvation. Maha Kumbh is full of miracles in itself. 

     

  • Jan 14, 2025 4:09 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

    The Maha Kumbh Mela is one of the major religious events of Hinduism. A grand Maha Kumbh is being organized in Prayagraj from January 13. The Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26. According to religious beliefs, a person attains salvation by bathing at the confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati during the Maha Kumbh. Also, all the sins of man are washed away by taking a Kumbh bath. The bath taken during Kumbh is also called Shahi Snan.  

     

  • Jan 14, 2025 4:09 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    How is Maha Kumbh different from Ardh Kumbh and Kumbh?

    The Maha Kumbh is celebrated once in 12 years, completing the 12 cycles of the 12-year Kumbh Mela. Devotees believe that taking a holy dip in water on this auspicious occasion multiplies spiritual blessings and enhances the journey of salvation. In contrast, the Kumbh Mela takes place every three years, rotating between the four holy cities of Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nashik, and Ujjain. The Kumbh Mela is important but smaller in scale compared to the Maha Kumbh and Ardh Kumbh (held every six years). The Maha Kumbha, on the other hand, stands out for its immense size and spiritual significance, attracting the largest number of pilgrims.

  • Jan 14, 2025 4:09 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Places Maha Kumbh Mela is organised

    The Maha Kumbh Mela is mainly organised in 4 places. 

    • Haridwar: The Kumbh Mela is organised in Haridwar when the Sun is in Aries and Jupiter is in Aquarius.
    • Prayagraj: Maha Kumbh is organised in Prayagraj when the Sun is in Capricorn. 
    • Nashik: Maha Kumbh Mela is organised in Nashik when the Sun and Jupiter are in the zodiac.
    • Ujjain: Maha Kumbh is organised in Ujjain when Jupiter is in Leo and the Sun is in Aries. 
  • Jan 14, 2025 4:08 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    What is Kumbh Mela?

    The Kumbh Mela is celebrated every three years in four cities located along the banks of sacred rivers in India. The event, held once every 12 years, is referred to as the "Maha Kumbh" due to its increased significance. This particular Kumbh is considered more auspicious because of its timing, and it attracts the largest congregation of devotees. The Maha Kumbh holds a special place in the hearts of the faithful, who come to bathe in the holy rivers and partake in various religious and spiritual activities.

