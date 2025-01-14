Mahakumbh First Amrit Snan: Timing and sequence of holy bath for all 13 Akharas on Makar Sankranti

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Devotees take a holy dip at the Sangam

Kumbh Mela 2025: The Mahakumbh, the world's largest religious gathering, has begun in Prayagraj, with over 1.65 crore devotees taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on the first day, the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati rivers. The Maha Kumbh Mela, a magnificent spiritual gathering held every 12 years, holds even greater significance this year as seers claim the celestial permutations and combinations for the event are taking place after 144 years that have not been witnessed in over a century.

Mahakumbh: First Amrit Snan

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti (today), the first Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh will take place. The first Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh holds significance because all the 13 'Akharas' of the Sanatan Dharma will be participating in it. The holy bath holds immense significance in the Maha Kumbh. It is believed that bathing on the day of the Amrit snan brings unique blessings and spiritual benefits. It is said to free individuals from all troubles and sins, paving the way for a purified and virtuous life.

The Maha Kumbh Mela administration has issued an official order detailing the date, order, and time for the 'Amrit Snan' of the 13 Akharas of Sanatan Dharma on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. This sacred bath, considered highly auspicious, is a key event in the Kumbh Mela, with each Akhara participating in the ceremonial dip at the Triveni Sangam to mark the spiritual significance of the day.

As per the Uttar Pradesh government, the Akharas have received information about the dates of Amrit Snan and their bathing order according to the traditional pre-determined work of the Akharas.

Full schedule of holy baths for Akharas

Here is the schedule for the 'Amrit Snan' of the 13 Akharas of Sanatan Dharma on Makar Sankranti (January 14):

Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani and Shri Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara will take the first Amrit Snan. The two Akharas will leave the camp at 5:15 am and arrive at the ghat by 6:15 am. They have been allocated 40 minutes for bathing. They will then depart the ghat at 6:55 am and return to the camp by 7:55 am.

The second group to take Amrit Snan will be Shri Taponidhi Panchayati Shri Niranjani Akhara and Shri Panchayati Akhara Anand. They will depart from the camp at 6:05 am, reach the ghat by 7:05 am, and will have 40 minutes for bathing. They will leave the ghat at 7:45 am and return to the camp by 8:45 am.

The third group consists of three Sanyasi Akharas: Shri Panchdashnam Juna Akhara, Shri Panchdashnam Aawahan Akhara, and Shri Panchagni Akhara. These Akharas will depart from the camp at 7:00 am, and reach the ghat at 8:00 am.

They have also been given 40 minutes for bathing. They will leave from the ghat at 8.40 am and will return to the camp at 9.40 am.

Time allotted for other Akharas