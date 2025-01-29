Mahakumbh: Akharas call off Mauni Amavasya 'Amrit Snan' after near-stampede, entry of devotees stopped

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mahakumbh visuals

Mahakumbh stampede: Following the stampede-like situation at Mahakumbh, the Akharas has called off their Mauni Amavasya's 'Amrit Snan'. Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri today informed that all the 13 Akharas had cancelled their 'snan' (holy bath) due to the stampede-like situation.

A stampede-like situation broke out at Sangam earlier on Wednesday at the Sangam, where several people, including women and children, suffered injuries.

We have decided to call off our 'snan'

Mahant Ravindra Puri said, "You would have seen what happened in the morning, and that's why we have decided to... All of our saints and seers were ready for the 'snan' when we were informed about this incident. That's why we have decided to call off our 'snan' on 'Mauni Amavasya."

As per the tradition of the Kumbh Mela, the Akharas belonging to the three sects—'Sanyasi', 'Bairagi', and 'Udaseen'—partake in the holy dip at the Sangam Ghat in a specific, established sequence. This ceremonial procession is a magnificent spectacle, showcasing the spiritual significance of the event. The seers and saints, many of whom are ash-smeared Nagas, take a sacred dip in the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers on auspicious days such as Mauni Amavasya. These dates are considered particularly holy due to celestial alignments, believed to offer spiritual benefits to those who bathe during these times.

Entry of devotees stopped

A crowd diversion plan has been put in place at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, leading to the temporary halt of devotee entry into the event area. Devotees are being stopped in batches outside the city to control the flow. More than 10 District Magistrates (DMs) are actively engaged in managing the crowd, with officials stationed at the border areas of Prayagraj to ensure smooth coordination and security during the event.

Today marks the second Amrit Snan of the Mahakumbh, coinciding with Mauni Amavasya, a significant day when more than 10 crore devotees are expected to take a holy dip in the Sangam. However, a stampede occurred on the Sangam in Prayagraj, leading to several devotees being injured. The injured individuals have been taken to the hospital for treatment. Authorities are working to manage the situation and ensure the safety of all attendees.

