Mahakumbh: Massive crowd of devotees gathers at Sangam for 'Amrit Snan' on Mauni Amavasya | Watch video

Kumbh Mela 2025: Prayagraj came alive in the early hours of Wednesday as a massive crowd thronged the ghats of Triveni Sangam to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya amid the ongoing Mahakumbh. An estimated 80 to 100 million devotees are expected to visit the ghats, marking one of the most significant spiritual events in the world. Visuals from key locations such as Kali Marg, Sangam Ghat, and the Jhusi area showcased thousands of people eagerly lining up near the ghats, with many waiting behind barricades to gain entry for the sacred ritual. The atmosphere was a blend of devotion and anticipation, reflecting the fervour of pilgrims who travelled from across the country.

Mela Adhikari for Mahakumbh, Vijay Kiran Anand, announced the Mauni Amavasya snan schedule after a meeting with the Akharas. The authorities managing the Mahakumbh have issued a detailed advisory for the Mauni Amavasya "Amrit Snan", urging devotees to follow safety protocols and cooperate with officials. The Mahakumbh 2025 has already witnessed around 15 crore pilgrims taking a holy dip in the past 17 days, the state government said on Tuesday. Over 4.83 crores people took a sacred bath on Tuesday.

Massive influx of crowds at Kumbh Mela

On Tuesday, a day before the Mauni Amavasya, nearly five crore people reached for the dip during the fair, according to estimates of the Uttar Pradesh government, which expects the crowd to be around 10 crore on Wednesday. In view of the massive influx and tightly packed crowds, authorities have stepped up crowd control, ensuring a seamless flow of religious processions amid heightened security and logistical arrangements.

How dates for 'Amrit Snan' are determined?

The dates for the 'Amrit Snan' are determined based on astrological combinations of the Sun, Moon, and Jupiter, which are believed to enhance the spiritual power of the sacred rivers. Mauni Amavasya falls on the Hindu calendar day of Magh Krishna Amavasya. This is considered the most auspicious date among all the special bathing dates. It is believed that on this day, the water of the holy rivers turns into 'Amrit.' Mauni Amavasya is also referred to as the 'Amavasya of the Saints'. The bath on Mauni Amavasya is traditionally performed in silence.

