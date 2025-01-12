Mahakumbh 2025: Rudraksha Baba wows devotees in Prayagraj with 1.25 lakh 'Rudrakshas' on his body

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rudraksha Baba

Kumbh Mela 2025: The Mahakumbh 2025 has witnessed the arrival of the Naga Sadhus, marking a significant moment as they prepare for their first 'Shahi Snan' on January 14, which will formally inaugurate the event. The Nagas remain the biggest puzzle in the Mahakumbh, surrounded by mysteries about their spiritual practices, powers, and even the fear of their curses. Discussions about their lifestyle, including their food habits and mystical abilities, often intrigue devotees and visitors alike.

This year's Mahakumbh is also hosting several fascinating and unique Babas like Splendor Baba, E-rickshaw Baba, and Bavdar Baba among others. These extraordinary personalities add vibrancy to the spiritual gathering, making the Mahakumbh an unforgettable experience.

Rudraksha Baba stuns devotees at Kumbh Mela

One of the prominent personalities at this year's Kumbh Mela is Mahant Vashisht Giri Maharaj, also known as 'Rudraksha Baba', who has adorned himself with 1.25 lakh 'Rudrakshas' covering his body up to his shoulders. He has become a major attraction among the devotees in Prayagraj, captivating onlookers with his unique appearance and spiritual devotion.

Rudraksha Baba, a Naga Sadhu from the Juna Akhara, explains that his attire symbolises his unwavering dedication to Lord Shiva. He describes the Rudrakshas as the "tears of Lord Shiva," which he believes bring immense peace to his soul.

"I have been adorning myself with this decoration and practicing penance since 2010," said Rudraksha Baba. "This marks the third Kumbh where I have worn this sacred adornment. The Rudraksha holds immense significance, with the Panchmukhi Rudraksha symbolising the five elements of the human body. There are many such types of Rudraksha, and they represent the divine decoration of Lord Shiva," he said.

Moreover, he also praised the arrangements for this year's Mahakumbh, stating that they are far superior to those in all the Kumbhs he has attended previously. His presence adds a distinct spiritual aura to the grand religious gathering.

Foreigners reach Kumbh city in large numbers

The craze of Maha Kumbh is also visible among foreigners and they are reaching here in large numbers. A woman from Spain said that she is eagerly waiting for the start of Maha Kumbh. Pascal, a French woman who has come to attend Kumbh said, " ...I am very happy to be here, I know the story of the Kumbh Mela...this is a holy place to purify the soul. I also get to meet so many Yogis, Sadhus and Hindu people. I am fond of Hinduism and believe in Shiva..."

It is worth noting that Maha Kumbh has special significance in Hinduism. Maha Kumbh Mela is being organised on the banks of Sangam in Prayagraj. People from all over the world are coming to attend this fair. Many great sages and saints gather in Maha Kumbh Mela, and people are very excited to see it. Maha Kumbh is organized after 12 years.

