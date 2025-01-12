Mahakumbh 2025: Devotees take dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : X Devotees take dip at Triveni Sangam

Kumbh Mela 2025: Mahakumbh 2025 begins tomorrow and ahead of the mela, several devotees took holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. Despite the chilly conditions and dense fog, devotees are taking dip since morning. The visuals show Triveni Sangam engulfed in fog. Over 45 crore devotees are expected to visit this time. In the last Kumbh (2019), a total of 25 crore people took a dip in the Sangam.

Mahakumbh 2025 shahi snan date

Mahakumbh Mela 2025 is set to begin on January 13, 2025, with the Paush Purnima Snan, and will conclude on February 26, 2025, aligning with Maha Shivratri. Devotees will take holy dip at the Triveni Sangam—the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.

January 14, 2025: Makar Sankranti (First Shahi Snan)

January 29, 2025: Mauni Amavasya (Second Shahi Snan)

February 3, 2025: Basant Panchami (Third Shahi Snan)

February 12, 2025: Maghi Purnima

Mahakumbh 2025 is distinguished by unique celestial alignments, it occurs once every 144 years. The next Mahakumbh after 2025 will not take place until 2169.

About 25 lakh people took a dip in the Sangam on Saturday, two days before the Maha Kumbh starts. Despite the dense fog in the morning, devotees thronged the Mela area.

A devotee, Hemlata Tiwari said, "It is extremely cold here but we are enjoying a lot. Devotees from all across the country come here. I am very happy that I got this opportunity..."

Another devotee, Arun Pandey stated that several people belonging to different parts of the country have gathered here. "Sanatana gives us the strength to fight this cold weather. We have come here only because of the blessings of the almighty. We took a holy dip here in Prayagraj...."

CM Y0gi instructs officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to operate buses from all districts to Prayagraj so that people can bathe in the Sangam during the Mahakumbh. In a meeting with officials of the Uttar Pradesh Road Transport Corporation on Saturday, Adityanath reviewed the preparations being made by UP Roadways for the Mahakumbh.

He instructed that, apart from the major bathing festivals, buses should operate from all districts to Prayagraj throughout the entire Mahakumbh period.