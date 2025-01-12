MahaKumbh 2025: Prayagraj Police issue traffic advisory for 'Shahi Snan' | Check routes to avoid, diversions

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mahakumbh 2025

Prayagraj Police has issued a comprehensive traffic advisory in light of the upcoming Mahakumbh Mela 2025, specifically for the first and second Shai Snan, taking place on 13th January (Paush Purnima) and 14th January (Makar Sankranti), respectively. The advisory, issued by the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), mentions that from 6:00 AM on 12th January to 15th January, the entry of large commercial vehicles into the city will be completely prohibited.

Additionally, all previously issued vehicle passes will be void during this period. The advisory outlines detailed parking arrangements for the convenience of pilgrims arriving from various routes:

For pilgrims coming from Jaunpur: Vehicles will be parked at the Chini Mill Parking, Jhunsi, and Puresur Das Parking on the Garapur Road. For pilgrims coming from Varanasi: Vehicles will be parked at Shivpur Ustapur Parking, Patel Bagh, and Kanha Motors Parking near the Kanihaar Railway Underbridge. For pilgrims coming from Mirzapur: Vehicles will be allowed up to Devarakh Uparhar and Saraswati High-Tech Parking. For pilgrims coming from Rewa: Vehicles will be directed to park at Naini Agricultural Institute and Nav Prayagm Parking. For pilgrims coming from Kanpur: Vehicles will be parked at Nehru Park and Airforce Ground Parking. For pilgrims coming from Lucknow: Vehicles will be directed to park at Beli Kachar and Bela Kachar 2. For pilgrims coming from Pratapgarh: Similar parking arrangements will be made at Beli Kachar and Bela Kachar 2. For pilgrims coming from the Old City: Parking will be available at ECC Degree College Parking and Inter College Parking. For pilgrims coming from MG Road: Vehicles will be parked at CMP Degree College and KP Ground. For pilgrims arriving from urban areas: Parking will be available at Karnailganj Inter College and Muslim Hostel Ground. Other pilgrims will be directed to park at Hasimpur Bakhshi Bandh and Baghada Parking (IRT Parking). For pilgrims from Shivkuti and surrounding urban areas: Vehicles will be parked at Uptran Chowk and Nageshwar Parking.

These arrangements aim to ensure smooth traffic flow and better manage the number of visitors expected for the Kumbh Mela. All vehicles not complying with the traffic rules will be subject to penalties. Pilgrims are urged to follow the instructions given by the police for a safe and hassle-free experience during Mahakumbh 2025.