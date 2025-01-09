Mahakumbh 2025: How much will Uttar Pradesh earn from Kumbh Mela? CM Yogi Adityanath reveals

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mahakumbh 2025

Mahakumbh 2025: Preparations for the Maha Kumbh 2025 are in full swing in Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh, with the city gearing up to welcome over 40 crore devotees from around the world. The Yogi Adityanath government has made extensive arrangements to accommodate the massive influx of pilgrims. Amid this, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has revealed insights into the expected revenue that the state will generate from this grand event.

The Chief Minister said that Maha Kumbh is a symbol of India's spiritual and cultural heritage which provides an opportunity for the whole world including India to be proud of its ancient traditions and understand its cultural roots.

How much will Uttar Pradesh earn from Kumbh Mela?

CM Yogi, while speaking at a conference, on Wednesday revealed that with an expected turnout of 40 crore devotees this year, the Maha Kumbh is projected to generate up to Rs 2 lakh crore in economic growth.

Sharing the economic impact of the Maha Kumbh, the chief minister said the 2019 event contributed Rs 1.2 lakh crore to the state's economy. With an expected turnout of 40 crore devotees this year, the Maha Kumbh is projected to generate up to Rs 2 lakh crore in economic growth, he said.

Moreover, the Chief Minister highlighted that in 2024, over 16 crore devotees have already visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, while more than 13.55 crore devotees have visited Ayodhya between January and September.

The chief minister said the Maha Kumbh Mela, set to take place from January 13 to February 26, will elevate India's ancient cultural and religious traditions to global prominence, a press statement said.

Maha Kumbh will be grand, divine and digital

CM Yogi acknowledged the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "inspiring the nation to embrace its heritage with pride".

He described the Maha Kumbh as a monumental spiritual event and said it is a grand, divine and digitally advanced gathering, where faith and modernity converge. He further outlined that the central and state governments, with the support from "revered" saints, have worked tirelessly to ensure the success of the Maha Kumbh.

"This will be a model of modernity," he assured, highlighting the focus on environmental sustainability, including the prevention of sewage from flowing into the Ganga and Yamuna rivers.

Maha Kumbh is symbol of social and spiritual unity

Emphasising the spiritual and societal significance of the Maha Kumbh, Chief Minister said that the event is not merely a religious congregation but also a symbol of social and spiritual unity. He described the Maha Kumbh as the world's largest temporary city, with the capacity to accommodate between 50 lakh to one crore devotees at any given time.

The Chief Minister furthe criticised those who take pride in the legacy of foreign invaders rather than embracing India's glorious heritage. "These individuals thrive on division -- whether by caste, region, language or other factors -- and use such divides for political gain expecting a constructive approach from them would be futile," he said.

He contended that such individuals fail to appreciate the significance of the Maha Kumbh and the transformation of sacred sites like Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura-Vrindavan. "These people thrive on division and seek political gain from societal divides," he remarked.

CM Yogi said the people of the state are privileged to showcase India's profound spiritual heritage to the world through the upcoming Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and said those who take pride in the legacy of foreign invaders will never understand its grandeur.

