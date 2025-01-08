Mahakumbh 2025: Uttar Pradesh Police unveils seven key routes for devotees | Check

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Mahakumbh 2025

Maha Kumbh 2025: As the Prayagraj gears up for the world's largest religious gathering, the Uttar Pradesh Police have worked out a traffic plan to ensure smooth travel for devotees and tourists during Mahakumbh 2025. The police devised a detailed plan for effective management across seven key routes to Prayagraj.

The Uttar Pradesh government has left no stone unturned to ensure the event is safe, secure, and memorable. Security measures have been strengthened at temples and key sites in Maha Kumbh Nagar to ensure safety of devotees. The intelligence systems have been activated across the Maha Kumbh Mela area, Prayagraj, and neighboring districts. Multiple checkpoints have been set up to screen every individual entering the district. Intelligence squads have also been deployed to monitor suspicious activities and maintain vigilance throughout the region.

7 key routes for Mahakumbh 2025

As per the UP government statement, the traffic police have devised seven main routes leading to the Mahakumbh Mela and Commissionerate area from various directions. These include the Jaunpur, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Rewa/Banda, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Pratapgarh routes.

An estimate suggests that traffic distribution to the area will include 21 per cent of travelers arriving via the Jaunpur route and 18 per cent from the Rewa/Banda route. Additionally, 16 per cent of the traffic is expected from the Varanasi route, while 14 per cent and 12 per cent are projected to arrive through the Kanpur and Mirzapur routes, respectively.

Furthermore, 10 per cent of visitors are anticipated to come from Lucknow, and 9 per cent from Pratapgarh, according to the statement.

One-way routes in fair area

With an estimated 40 crore pilgrims expected to attend, the traffic management plan incorporates designated parking areas for both large and small vehicles, along with pedestrian-friendly arrangements. To ensure smooth movement, one-way routes will be enforced within the fair area. Additionally, the SSP of Kumbh Mela will implement real-time diversions to manage crowd surges effectively.

These arrangements aim at facilitating seamless access for devotees and an uninterrupted and spiritually fulfilling experience during the event, it said.

