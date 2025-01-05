Maha Kumbh 2025: UP government set to introduce electric buses for devotees

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Electric buses

Ahead of the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela, the Uttar Pradesh government is set to introduce a fleet of electric buses to ensure smooth transportation for the millions of devotees expected to visit Prayagraj for the grand religious event. The initiative aims to improve convenience, reduce pollution, and manage the colossal crowd efficiently during the event, which begins on January 13.

As part of the first phase, 10 to 15 electric buses will begin operations in Prayagraj before the commencement of the Mela. In addition, 30 more buses will be dispatched from Lucknow to the city in time for the key Mauni Amavasya festival on January 29, which typically attracts the highest number of pilgrims. These buses, each 12 meters long, are being supplied by Switch Mobility and are capable of running more than 200 kilometers on a single charge.

Ajit Kumar Singh, General Manager (GM) Technical of Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation, shared that the buses will be deployed on a range of routes within Prayagraj, ensuring seamless connectivity between key locations. The bus routes have been finalized in consultation with fair administration and local police authorities. To support the electric fleet, charging stations have been set up at strategic locations in the city, including Nehru Park, Bela Kachhar, and Andawa.

MK Trivedi, Regional Manager for Prayagraj, confirmed that a comprehensive route plan is in place. On peak days, the buses will operate across six routes, while on regular days, they will serve 11 routes.

In a subsequent phase, the Transport Department plans to introduce 120 more electric buses, including 20 double-decker buses.

While the double-decker buses will be supplied by Switch Mobility, other models will be sourced from Pinnacle Mobility Pvt. Ltd. These additions are expected to further ease the transportation burden, although operating the double-deckers during the Mahakumbh could present some challenges due to the high volume of visitors.

With the Maha Kumbh Mela attracting crores of devotees between January 13 and February 26, authorities are taking significant steps for crowd management and safety, including deploying advanced firefighting technology and additional personnel.