Maha Kumbh 2025: Water ambulance from Gujarat, traffic police's special plan | Check updates on preparation

Maha Kumbh 2025: The preparation for the mega religious event - Maha Kumbh 2025 entered its last leg. The authorities stationed a water ambulance for the safety of the visitors in Mahakumbh Nagar on Tuesday. The water ambulance from Gujarat, equipped with oxygen cylinders and other medical supplies, arrived in Mahakumbh Nagar to aid pilgrims at the festival.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) DIG Manoj Sharma said the water ambulance will be operational during the Maha Kumbh. It will patrol the water so that the treatment could begin on the spot in case of an emergency.

What is a water ambulance?

The water ambulance as a mobile hospital, equipped with oxygen cylinders, emergency medicines, and other necessary medical equipment.

"An MBBS doctor will be stationed aboard the ambulance, which was transported from Gujarat by truck. After the completion of the festival, it will be sent to the NDRF centre in Varanasi," he added.

Traffic Police devise plan for 7 important routes

In a bid to ensure smooth travel for devotees and tourists during the Maha Kumbh, the traffic police have devised a detailed plan for effective management across seven key routes to Prayagraj.

The traffic police have devised plans for routes from Jaunpur, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Rewa/Banda, Kanpur, Lucknow and Pratapgarh to the Maha Kumbh Mela and Commissionerate area, the UP government said in a statement on Tuesday. With over 40 crore pilgrims expected, the traffic plan includes designated parking for large and small vehicles and pedestrian-friendly measures. One-way routes will be enforced in the fair area, and SSP, Kumbh Mela will implement real-time diversions in case of excessive crowds.

According to an estimate, 21 per cent of traffic is expected from the Jaunpur route and 18 per cent from the Rewa/Banda route. Similarly, 16 per cent are expected via the Varanasi route, whereas 14 per cent and 12 per cent are expected to arrive through Kanpur and Mirzapur routes respectively.

Additionally, 10 per cent of people are expected to come from Lucknow and 9 per cent from Pratapgarh, the statement said.

These arrangements aim at facilitating seamless access for devotees and an uninterrupted and spiritually fulfilling experience during the event, it said.

