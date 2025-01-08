Mahakumbh 2025: Songs for religious fair produced by AIR, Doordarshan out now

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mahakumbh 2025 songs for religious fair out now

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday launched special songs of All India Radio and Doordarshan dedicated to Mahakumbh 2025. It is expected that one of the songs will serve as an anthem for the event, which will appeal to the global audience and enhance the importance of this grand pilgrimage. The Broadcasting Minister took to his X profile to also share the video songs with social media users.

Mahakumbh in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26

Maha Kumbh is going to be organised in the king of pilgrimages, Prayagraj, from January 13 to February 26, 2025 to welcome the whole world. This event, which takes place every 12 years, is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, in which millions of pilgrims, saints and spiritual leaders come. This time 45 crore devotees are expected to come to the Maha Kumbh.

Saints, sanyasis and devotees have already arrived

As the date is approaching, arrivals have already started in Prayagraj. At present, saints, sanyasis and devotees have arrived in the Maha Kumbh being organized in the holy city of Prayagraj. With the establishment of the Dharmadhwaja, worship has started in the Akharas. Kalash Yatras are being organised by the devotees. New dimensions of religious progress are constantly being created in the Maha Kumbh. In such a situation, an atmosphere full of religious enthusiasm is being seen in the Maha Kumbh.

Devotees can join the Maha Kumbh with millions of people from January 13 to February 26 at the holy Triveni Sangam, where Ganga, Yamuna and the mysterious Saraswati meet each other.

