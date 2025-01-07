Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Dome City set up in Prayagraj, 44 bulletproof cottages with special facilities | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Dome City set up in Prayagra

The Maha Kumbh Mela is one of the world's largest and most important religious gatherings, held every 12 years in four key places across India. Pilgrims go to sacred rivers in search of spiritual purification. Millions attend the event, which celebrates faith, unity, and traditional customs. As Prayagraj gears up for the highly anticipated Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, a game-changing new attraction is likely to improve the pilgrim experience.

The city has set up India's first-ever "Dome City" in the Arail area, meant to provide tourists with a memorable experience during the spiritual event. Evo Life Space Pvt. Ltd's director, Amit Johri, while speaking to the media, said, "The country's first Dome City is being constructed on three and a quarter hectares of land provided by the tourism department."

This new housing complex offers comfort, security, and panoramic views of the Kumbh Mela. The Dome City will include 44 state-of-the-art domes, each measuring 32x32 feet and standing 15-18 feet tall. Built with high-tech 360-degree polycarbonate sheets, the domes are not only physically attractive but also bulletproof and fireproof, ensuring guests' safety and comfort.

Shared by a travel vlogger on Instagram, a viral video circulating online depicts the beautiful architecture, with a travel vlogger praising the domes' futuristic style and grandeur.

According to reports, Dome City would also have 176 fully equipped cottages, each with modern conveniences such as air conditioning, geysers, and sattvik meal arrangements. The cost of staying at these unusual accommodations varies according to the time of the event. During the bathing festival, the cost of a dome would be Rs 1,10,000, while routine days will cost Rs 81,000. Cottages would cost Rs 81,000 during the festival and Rs 41,000 on other days.

This ambitious project intends to provide tourists with a mix of ancient spirituality and modern luxury, establishing a new standard for accommodations during India's most famous religious gathering. Dome City is projected to draw both domestic and foreign tourists who want to experience the Kumbh Mela in style.

