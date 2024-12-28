Maha Kumbh 2025: Flight, train or bus? Here's a complete travel guide to reach Prayagraj | Details inside

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Maha Kumbh 2025: Here's a complete travel guide

Prayagraj of Uttar Pradesh is currently in the center of the country because next month not Kumbh but Maha Kumbh Mela is going to be organized here. Maha Kumbh is organized in Prayagraj every 12 years. Yes, this year Maha Kumbh is going to run from 13 January to 26 February. On the special occasion of Maha Kumbh, thousands of foreign tourists from every corner of the country reach Prayagraj every day.

Everyone knows that Maha Kumbh is going to be organised in Prayagraj this year, but many people do not know how to reach Prayagraj cheaply and easily. In this article, we are going to tell you how you can reach Prayagraj by train, air, or road and be a part of the Mahakumbh.

How to reach Prayagraj by flight?

If you want to reach Prayagraj by air travel to participate in Maha Kumbh, then you can reach Prayagraj from any corner of the country. For this, you can reach Prayagraj by taking a flight from cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, etc.

For your information, let us tell you that Prayagraj (Allahabad) has its airport, but there are limited flights to this place from many cities. In such a situation, you can take a flight from any city in the country to Varanasi (about 120 km) and Lucknow (about 200 km) airports. After reaching Varanasi or Lucknow, you can reach Prayagraj by hiring a taxi or cab from the airport. However, going to Prayagraj by flight may cost more.

How to reach Prayagraj by train?

If you want to reach Prayagraj by train, you can get there by taking a train from any corner of the country. Reaching Prayagraj by train is considered easy and cheap too.

For your information, let us tell you that Prayagraj (Allahabad) is the headquarters of the North-Central Division of Indian Railways, and it is connected to almost every major city and state. Trains run to Prayagraj from many major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Kanpur, Patna, Jharkhand, and Agra, etc.

You can book tickets on train numbers 22436, 12312, 18310, and 12488 running from Delhi to Prayagraj. Apart from this, you can book tickets on train numbers 19484, 07008, and 05585 running from Patna.

Note: Sangam Ghat is about 2 km away from Prayagraj railway station. You can reach Sangam Ghat by taking a taxi or cab from the railway station.

How to reach Prayagraj by road?

If you want to reach Prayagraj by road, you can reach it from any city in Uttar Pradesh. Prayagraj is connected to many big cities like Kanpur, Lucknow, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur. Apart from this, Prayagraj can also be reached by road from Delhi.

For your information, let us tell you that Prayagraj city falls on NH-2, which is from Delhi to Kolkata. Buses also run from Agra to Prayagraj.

Delhi to Prayagraj is approximately 700 km (approx. 10 hrs drive).

Lucknow to Prayagraj is approximately 250 km (approx. 5-6 hrs drive).

Varanasi to Prayagraj is approximately 120 km (about a 4-hour drive).

Kanpur to Prayagraj is approximately 200 km (approx. 4-5 hrs drive).

Travel Tips for Prayagraj Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

If you are going to Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh by air, train, or road, you still need to pay attention to some travel tips mentioned below:

To go to Maha Kumbh, book flights, train, or bus tickets in advance.

If you want to stay in Prayagraj, you should book a hotel in advance.

There is a lot of crowd in Maha Kumbh; hence, you should go to take a bath in the Ganga at a place where there is less crowd.

There is a lot of theft of goods in the crowd of Maha Kumbh, so while visiting the fair, take care of your belongings as well.

Before going to Prayagraj, do not forget to pack some essential things like an ID card, snacks, essential medicines, and woolen clothes.

ALSO READ: Mahakumbh 2025: Handicrafts to Souvenirs, shop THESE special things while visiting Kumbh Mela