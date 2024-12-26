Mahakumbh 2025: Handicrafts to Souvenirs, shop THESE special things while visiting Kumbh Mela

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Shop these special things while visiting Kumbh Mela 2025.

Maha Kumbh Mela is organised every 12 years. In the year 2025, this fair will start on January 13 and will continue till February 26. This fair is not just a religious event but a unique confluence of culture, tradition and art. The thing that people do the most after bathing in this fair is shopping. This place is no less than a paradise for shopping lovers. In such a situation, let us tell you what things you can shop from here.

You can buy these things :​​

Clothes and Jewellery: If you want to shop for clothes, you can do so from the Kumbh Mela. Here you will easily find Banarasi sarees, Khadi clothes, and genuine cotton clothes. There are many stalls of Banarasi sarees here. Tourists can buy Banarasi sarees, which are famous for their excellent designs along with good quality. These clothes can be purchased from local markets and special stalls at the fair. Along with this, you can also buy oxidized jewellery along with jewellery made of gold and silver.​​​​​​​​​​

Handmade items: If you are fond of keeping handmade items in your house or you want to gift something unique to someone, then you can buy handicrafts from here. Handicrafts made by local artisans are the biggest speciality of the Maha Kumbh Mela. Here you can easily find earthen diyas, wood carvings and traditional paintings.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Herbal products: Many people go to the fair to find herbal products that are made from real things. In such a situation, this fair is also special for those who are always looking for natural and herbal products. Here you will easily find Ayurvedic herbs, Desi spices, and herbal oils.​​​

Souvenirs: Lastly, you can also shop for souvenirs to cherish the memories associated with Maha Kumbh. Small Gangajal vessels, religious pictures engraved on copper plates and Maha Kumbh symbols are ideal gifts to take home from here.

