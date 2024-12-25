Going for Maha Kumbh 2025? 5 famous temples in Prayagraj you shouldn’t miss

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 famous temples in Prayagraj you shouldn’t miss

In the Maha Kumbh starting from 13 January 2025, lakhs of devotees from the country and abroad will gather at the Sangam coast. On the occasion of Kumbh, if you are going to Prayagraj, then do not forget to visit the 5 famous temples here. These temples are not only important from a religious point of view, but they also have historical and cultural importance. So let's know the names of those famous temples that must be visited once during Maha Kumbh.

1. Sankatmochan Hanuman Temple

This temple is situated on the banks of the Ganga in Prayagraj. It is also known as the Lathe Hue Hanuman Temple. It is believed that every year, Mother Ganga first bathes the Lathe Hue Hanuman. People come from far and wide to visit this temple. This strange statue of Hanuman Ji is 20 feet tall.

2. Veni Madhav temple

The idol of Veni Madhav installed in this temple is considered to be the first deity of Prayagraj. This temple is located in Darganj. It is believed that it was established by Brahma ji after praying to Lord Vishnu for the protection of Prayagraj.

3. Patalpuri Temple

In this temple, the Lord is seated in his Ardhanarishwar form, and the idol of the king of pilgrimages, Prayag, is also installed here. There is an eternal flame dedicated to Lord Shani, which burns for 12 months.

4. Nagavasuki Temple

The king of snakes, Vasuki, is seated in this temple. There is a belief about this temple that the journey of pilgrims coming to Prayagraj is considered incomplete until they visit the Nagvasuki temple.

5. Saraswati Koop and Akshay Vat

You can also visit Akshayvat and Saraswati Koop present here. It is a popular belief that the banyan tree has existed here since four eras. It is said that during their exile, Lord Shri Ram, Mother Sita, and Brother Lakshman came here in Treta Yuga and rested under this tree.

Visiting these temples will make the experience of Maha Kumbh even more special. Exploring these temples will not only give us spiritual peace but will also enable us to feel the cultural heritage of this place.

