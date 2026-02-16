Lucknow Metro launches QR-based ticketing system: Know how it works and other details

Lucknow:

The Lucknow Metro on Monday introduced QR-based tickets, allowing passengers to book their metro rides from anywhere for a seamless and convenient travel experience. The new QR ticketing system was formally launched at the Hazratganj Metro Station by Sushil Kumar -- Managing Director of the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation.

How the new QR ticketing system works

Under this upgraded system, commuters can obtain QR-based tickets through the official Lucknow Metro mobile application, Lucknow Metro Official, which is available on both the Play Store and iOS Store. In addition, QR tickets can also be purchased from Ticket Vending Machines and ticket counters, as stated in an official release.

Tickets booked via the mobile app will appear directly on the passenger's phone in a digital QR format, while those who prefer physical copies can get paper QR tickets from designated counters and TVMs. The metro administration further informed that passengers holding QR tickets can simply scan their QR codes at Automatic Fare Collection gates carrying yellow strips to enter and exit stations.

Upgraded machines and UPI support across all stations

To support the new system, the metro authority has installed advanced QR-enabled Ticket Vending Machines across all stations. The statement mentioned that every station has at least one QR-compatible TVM and one QR-supported ticket counter to ensure smooth access for daily commuters. These enhanced TVMs also provide UPI payment options, while the existing machines will continue to dispense traditional token-based tickets as earlier.

Boost to smart travel and Digital India vision

Speaking during the launch, Sushil Kumar said that the launch of the QR-based ticketing system marks an important milestone in the journey of Lucknow Metro. "This advanced system is based on the concept of 'Smart Travel', under which passengers can now book tickets from anywhere and enjoy a faster, simpler and more convenient travel experience. This initiative is also in line with the vision of 'Digital India', where services are just 'one tap away', and digital platforms are bringing convenience closer to the common public."

He also highlighted the future roadmap by adding, "In line with the 'One Nation, One Card' vision, the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) facility will soon be introduced in Lucknow in the next phase, following the model adopted in Kanpur and Agra. This will enable passengers to travel seamlessly across metro systems in the country where the NCMC facility is available."

