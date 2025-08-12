Cabinet approves Rs 5,801 crore Lucknow Metro Phase-IB, 34 km network to boost city connectivity In a statement, the government said that Phase-1B of the Lucknow Metro Rail Project represents a significant advancement in the city's infrastructure development, marking a major expansion of the Metro rail network in the state capital.

Lucknow:

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to Phase-IB of the Lucknow Metro project, which will cover a corridor length of 11.165 km at an estimated cost of Rs 5,801 crore. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the approval marks another milestone in expanding the city's public transport system. As per the government, Lucknow will boast a 34 km-long active Metro network once Phase-IB becomes operational. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a statement, the government said that Phase-1B of the Lucknow Metro Rail Project represents a significant advancement in the city's infrastructure development, marking a major expansion of the Metro rail network in the state capital.

Yogi Adityanath hails PM Modi's role

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this development. "It is the result of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's successful guidance and continuous support that today Uttar Pradesh is moving on an unprecedented development journey.

This approval given to Phase-1B of the Lucknow Metro Rail Project will prove to be a milestone in the development journey of the state. Hearty thanks, Honourable Defence Minister!" he wrote on X.

Connecting old Lucknow's key hubs

The new corridor will introduce approximately 11.165 km of new Metro lines with 12 stations -- seven underground and five elevated -- improving public transportation in the oldest and the most densely populated areas of the city, which currently lack efficient connectivity, the statement said. This phase aims to seamlessly integrate the key zones of Old Lucknow, including commercial hubs such as Aminabad, Yahiyaganj, Pandeyganj and Chowk, it said.

Link to heritage and tourism spots

It will also integrate the other key zones such as the King George’s Medical University (Medical College) and major tourist attractions such as Bara Imambara, Chota Imambara, Bhool Bhulaiya, Clock Tower, and Rumi Darwaza, besides the culinary destinations in a city known rich and historic food culture, the statement said. "By bridging these vital areas with the Metro network, Phase-1B will not only enhance connectivity but also stimulate economic activity, tourism, and ease urban mobility for both residents and visitors," it said.

Driving growth and sustainability

The Phase-1B of the project promises to deliver enhanced connectivity, reduced traffic congestion, environmental benefits, economic growth, and improved quality of life. By addressing key urban challenges and providing a foundation for future expansion, Phase-1B will play a crucial role in shaping the city's development trajectory and sustainability, the statement said.

