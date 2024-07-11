Lucknow Metro's East-West corridor between Charbagh to Vasankunj gets Centre's nod | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Representative image

Lucknow Metro: The Network Planning Group (NPG) under PM Gati Shakti has given approval for extending the Lucknow Metro rail corridor by 11.165 kilometres to address the city's growing transportation needs. The second Metro East-West corridor project proposed between Charbagh and Vasankunj has got the approval of the Network Planning Group (NPG) following a meeting held in Delhi on Tuesday. Earlier this year in March, the Uttar Pradesh government had granted clearance for this project.

The NPG meeting was held here under the chairpersonship of Additional Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Rajeev Singh Thakur. In the meeting, various types of utilities (water pipe lines, transmission lines, sewer lines, etc.), railway lines, buildings or monuments related to the Archaeology Department, bus stands, multi-modal connectivity using the PM Gati Shakti (PMG) National Master Plan Portal. etc. were discussed, in which no obstacle was found for the construction of East-West Corridor Metro.

Project expected to cost Rs 5,801 cr

The estimated completion time for this proposed corridor is 5 years with an estimated cost of Rs 5,081 crore. It aims to reduce congestion, vehicular pollution, and enhance public transport accessibility through an integrated network. The development plan emphasizes the use of renewable energy through rooftop installations to reduce conventional energy consumption. The East-West corridor will have 12 metro stations and will connect with the existing North-South corridor at Charbagh Metro Station, which will serve as an interchange station.

While the existing metro line caters to 80,000 passengers per day (PPD), this additional new line is expected to cater to an additional 200,000 PPD. This proposed new corridor will serve the city’s most densely settled central business districts (CBDs), including Aminabad, Alambagh, Faizabad and Charbagh area.

Stations of E-W Corridor

The proposed East-West corridor from Charbagh to Vasankunj will have a total corridor length of 11.165 km, with 4.286 km elevated and 6.879 km underground. The corridor will include a total of 12 stations, with 7 underground and 5 elevated stations. The stations are proposed to be strategically located to seamlessly connect points of interchange through foot overbridges (FoBs) and underpasses.

The East-West corridor of Lucknow Metro from Charbagh to Vasankunj will provide connectivity to major locations in old Lucknow such as Aminabad and Chowk. It will also connect other congested areas along its route, offering convenience to the people of Lucknow.

Charbagh (Underground) Gautam Buddha Road (Underground) Aminabad (Underground) Pandeyganj (Underground) City Railway Station (Underground) Medical Chauraha (Underground) Chowk (Underground) Thakurganj (Elevated) Balaganj (Elevated) Sarfarazganj (Elevated) Moosabagh (Elevated) Vasankunj (Elevated)

Image Source : INDIA TVLucknow Metro's East-West corridor route map

Managing Director of Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) Sushil Kumar said that the approval of the East-West Corridor by the NPG is a significant achievement. This project is crucial for urban transportation in Lucknow as well as for the existing metro corridor.

