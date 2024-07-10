CM Yogi visits flood-hit areas of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur on lifeboat, meets victims | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP CM Yogi Adityanath inspects flood-affected areas in Lakhimpur district

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Pilibhit and Lakhimpur Kheri districts. Following the aerial survey, CM Yogi embarked on a lifeboat to observe the conditions closely. He took stock of relief work and ordered to increase its speed. Later, he met the affected population and listened to their ordeal. Meanwhile, he himself received applications from the people and distributed relief material. After this, he visited a flood shelter to talk about the well-being of the people.

CM Yogi in Pilibhit

During the inspection, the CM addressed the media in both districts and shared information related to relief work. Union Minister Jitin Prasad, State Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Baldev Singh Aulakh, and local MLAs were also present during his visit to flood-affected areas. In Pilibhit, he inspected the villages of Puranpur, Sadar and Bisalpur tehsils. He also conducted a ground survey of Chandia Hazara and Adhyapur Jagatpur villages. He assured the people that the state government is with them in this hour of crisis.

CM Yogi in Lakhimpur Kheri

Similarly in Lakhimpur Kheri district, he conducted an aerial survey and then ground survey. He reached the Sharda Nagar area and inspected the rising level from the barrage. He also visited flood camp. After this, CM Yogi held a meeting with public representatives and officials and instructed them to distribute relief kits on time, conduct a survey of loss of life and property, and provide immediate assistance.

Addressing the media, CM Yogi said that 12 districts of the state are affected by floods, where relief work is going on a war footing. Local divers have also been deployed along with the flood unit of NDRF, SDRF, PAC, and SSB to deal with the flood. As a result, a large population has been evacuated safely. 38 flood posts have been set up in Lakhimpur Kheri. CM Yogi went to ground zero in Majra Mahadev of Gram Sabha Soria and took stock of the situation. Here CM Yogi took stock of the flood situation by sitting in the NDRF boat. He also obtained various information from the officials.

