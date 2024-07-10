Yogi takes a jibe at Akhilesh, Shivpal, says 'chacha-bhatija' duo engaged in corrupt practices before 2017

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday targeted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, saying the "chacha-bhatija duo" would engage in corrupt practices in the government recruitment process held before 2017.

The CM said in 2022, the Revenue Department urged the Subordinate Services Selection Commission to expedite the appointment process.

"The commission conducted the selection process with utmost honesty and transparency. However, there are always some who try to obstruct every good initiative," Yogi said.

Yogi distributes appointment letters to 7,720 accountants

Meanwhile, he distributed appointment letters to 7,720 accountants (lekhpal), selected through a recruitment process by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) at the Mission Rozgar programme held at Lok Bhavan.

"Before 2017 (during the SP rule), half the positions of accountant were vacant due to a recruitment process which was plagued by numerous loopholes. Even before the process began, the 'chacha-bhatija' duo would engage in corrupt practices, distributing entire districts among their family members," he added.

"This is the same Uttar Pradesh whose youths were sidelined if they went anywhere outside. Some districts had such a poor image that people would not even give them a place in hotels and dharamshalas, let alone jobs," he said.

The chief minister said this selection process in his regime was carried out with complete fairness and transparency without any discrimination or recommendations. It is the duty of the recruited candidates to work diligently, without relying on recommendations and to enhance both the ease of doing business in the state and the quality of life of the poor, he added.

"You should uphold a positive reputation among the people, ensuring that the name of lekhpal does not evoke fear," remarked CM Yogi.

(With PTI inputs)

