UP: Lucknow lawyers announce five-day work boycott in protest against police action

Lucknow:

Lawyers in Lucknow have decided to go on mass leave until May 26 in protest against the police action that took place on last Sunday (May 17). The decision was taken during a joint general meeting held on Wednesday under the leadership of the Central Bar Association Lucknow, where thousands of advocates were present. The meeting, chaired by Association President Akhilesh Jaiswal Advocate, was attended by presidents, general secretaries and office bearers of all bar associations in the district.

After detailed discussions and hearing the views of members, the assembly unanimously passed several resolutions. It was decided that all lawyers in the district would remain on complete collective leave from May 21 to May 26. Advocates stated that they are united to protect their rights and dignity. The assembly strongly condemned the alleged lathi-charge on lawyers and resolved to initiate legal proceedings against the police personnel involved. They also demanded strict action against officials responsible for the incident.

Demand for withdrawal of cases against lawyers

Advocates demanded that the allegedly false cases registered against them at Wazirganj Police Station be withdrawn immediately. They urged the administration to intervene without delay. The assembly also passed a proposal seeking to lease the land of the old Tehsil premises located in the Civil Court area to the Central Bar Association Lucknow. Lawyers further requested that vacant staff quarters at the old High Court premises be allocated for constructing advocate chambers and parking facilities.

Authorisation for representation in High Court hearing

For the hearing of a pending petition in the High Court on May 25, 2026, the assembly authorised Association President Akhilesh Jaiswal Advocate and General Secretary Avneesh Dixit Advocate to represent the lawyers’ stance before the court. Advocates said that the movement would continue and that they are firm in their demand for accountability and justice.

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