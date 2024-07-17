Kanwar yatra: 'Judenboycott', Owaisi's sharp reaction to UP police's alleged diktat for vendors, street eatery

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday slammed Uttar Pradesh police for allegedly issuing diktat to vendors, street eatery owners and hoteliers to display their names to avoid any confusion during the Kanwar Yatra in the western part of the state.

Owaisi wrote a strong-worded post on X, "As per the order of Uttar Pradesh Police, now every food shop or cart owner will have to put his name on the board so that no Kanwaryia buys anything from a Muslim shop by mistake. This was called 'Apartheid' in South Africa and in Hitler's Germany it was called 'Judenboycott'.

UP govt to monitor Kanwar Yatra with helicopter, shower flowers

Meanwhile, the UP government will monitor the upcoming Kanwar Yatra with a helicopter and also shower flowers on kanwariyas.

An official statement issued on Saturday said, Chief Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh government Manoj Kumar Singh and Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar convened a review meeting ahead of the yatra with officials of different states in Meerut Divisional Commissioner Auditorium.

The meeting was attended by senior police and administrative officials of Meerut, Saharanpur, Aligarh and Moradabad divisions along with officials from Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan.

During the month on Sawan, which begins from July 22, people from Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan walk to Rishikesh and Haridwar in Uttarakhand to collect water from the Ganga river and bring it back to be offered in Shiva temples.

In the review meeting, the chief secretary said that the entire yatra will be monitored by a helicopter and flowers will be showered on kanwariyas like previous years, the statement said.

Singh directed the officials that "good behaviour" should be maintained towards the kanwariyas as it is the government's responsibility to ensure safe completion of the yatra, it said.

He said that special attention should be paid towards cleanliness of Kanwar camps and route. Efforts should be made to make the yatra completely plastic-free, the chief secretary added.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Bengaluru: Elderly farmer denied entry into mall for wearing traditional dhoti, video sparks row | Watch