Bengaluru: Elderly farmer denied entry into mall for wearing traditional dhoti, video sparks row | Watch

Image Source : INDIA TV Farmer denied entry into the mall for wearing dhoti in Bengaluru

An elderly man was allegedly stopped from entering a mall in Bengaluru for wearing a traditional dhoti. According to the information, a farmer family from Haveri came to watch a movie in a mall on Tuesday. While farmer Nagarajappa was entering the mall, he was stopped because he was wearing a dhoti. After the incident, his son recorded a video and protested against the security guard. Soon the video went viral and some Kannada organizations came out in protest against the mall.

What did the mall management say?

However, the mall management said that the farmer from Haveri was allowed to enter within a short time. According to the mall's security guard, earlier on Tuesday, another person wearing a lungi came to the mall. He went to the first floor and pulled up his lungi while roaming. During that time, a birthday party was being celebrated on the ground floor of the mall. The women who had come to attend the party complained against the man wearing the lungi. The mall management explained the matter to the person and sent him away.

Kanada organisations protest

Subsequently, when farmer Nagarajappa came in the evening wearing a dhoti, the guard stopped him at the gate keeping in mind the afternoon's incident and after the management's permission, he was allowed to go within a short time. However, until then the ruckus was created over his being stopped. The matter escalated and Kanadiga organisations started protesting outside the mall. One of the agitators said that that farmers come first in the country and the incident was unfortunate and that was why they were protesting

