Kanpur mosque blast probe reveals massive illegal fireworks trade in narrow lanes, locals misled cops

Kanpur:

The investigation into Wednesday evening’s powerful explosion at Mishri Bazaar on Meston Road has taken a shocking turn. Initial findings reveal that large quantities of illegal firecrackers were being stored in houses and warehouses located in the densely populated, narrow lanes of the area. The spark that triggered the explosion is believed to have originated from one of these illegal stockpiles, blowing up a scooter. Police have now begun an extensive door-to-door search operation in the area in connection with the blast which left 8 people injured.

The injured have been referred to Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University (KGMU). Late night, police continued breaking open locked houses and shops to conduct raids. Several suspects have also been detained for questioning.

According to eyewitnesses, the blast occurred around 7:30 pm on Wednesday near the Markaz Mosque when two scooters collided. The crash allegedly ignited illegal firecrackers stored in the compartment of one scooter. Within seconds, the flames reached the petrol tank, triggering a massive explosion that was heard up to 500 meters away. Both scooters were completely destroyed, and the shockwaves caused cracks in nearby shop walls and residential buildings. Panic spread through the busy marketplace, leading to a stampede that injured several bystanders. The false ceiling of a shop collapsed, and adjoining structures suffered significant damage.

Illegal firecracker trade: Locals tried to mislead police

Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghuwir Lal told reporters on Thursday that some locals initially attempted to mislead investigators, but forensic teams later found concrete evidence of large-scale illegal firecracker storage in the area. Despite a strict ban, an underground network of firecracker dealers had been secretly operating in the Mishri Bazaar.

Joint Commissioner Ashutosh Kumar confirmed that the blast was linked to an explosive material, possibly from the battery or firecrackers. Following this, police have issued orders to search all suspicious buildings in the locality. Bomb squads and intelligence teams remain stationed at the site, and authorities have stated that strict action will follow if any suspicious activity is found.

Eight people were injured in the explosion, five of whom are in critical condition. The severely burnt victims - Sahana (70), Abdul (60), Riyadin (70), and Ashwani Kumar (50)—sustained more than 50% burns. They were given initial treatment at Ursula Hospital before being referred to KGMU Trauma Centre in Lucknow. Two others, Murshid and Rahees, are still under treatment at Ursula Hospital. Joint Commissioner Kumar said all are now stable, though final discharge will depend on medical evaluation. Those with minor injuries were treated and sent home.

Shopkeepers recount horror

Abdul Hamid, a toy shop owner, said the scooters were parked right in front of his shop when the blast occurred. “A huge fireball engulfed several people, burning them severely,” he recalled. Neighbouring shopkeeper Mohammad Aamir’s son Saiyab and employee Mohsin suffered serious injuries. Shahbaz Akhtar, who runs a nearby café, said the explosion was so powerful that the false ceiling of Aamir’s shop collapsed, while the walls of adjacent sports and toy shops owned by Kashif, Abdul, and Mujahid shook violently. “People were lying on the street screaming in pain,” he added.

Police have sealed the affected area and intensified house-to-house searches. Commissioner Raghuwir Lal and Joint Commissioner Ashutosh Kumar have urged residents to maintain peace and cooperate with the investigation. They assured that strict action will be taken against those involved in the illegal trade and that the culprits will be arrested soon. The forensic report, expected shortly, will determine the exact cause of the blast.

Report by Anurag Srivastava