Blast in Kanpur's Mishri Bazar area injures six people, two scooters gutted A blast near Markus Masjid in Kanpur's Mishri Bazar damaged two scooters and injured 5-6 people. Police, bomb disposal units and forensic teams are investigating the incident.

Kanpur:

A blast occurred near the Markus Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district on Wednesday evening. As per details, the incident occurred in the Mishri Bazar area under the Moolganj police station. Two scooters were completely damaged in the explosion, and at least six people, including a woman, suffered injuries. No reports of casualties have been reported so far. The Police, bomb disposal squads, and forensic teams rushed to the site immediately after the incident. Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion and taking measures to ensure public safety in the area, as per officials.

This is breaking news. More details to be added.