Caught on camera: High-speed Porsche crashes into divider on Mumbai Expressway; two injured

Mumbai:

A high-speed Porsche car collided with a divider near Jogeshwari on the Mumbai's Western Express Highway last night, an incident that left the driver badly injured. The Porsche, which was heavily damaged during the incident, was reportedly racing with a BMW, but went out of control, leading to the accident.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, in which the badly damaged Porsche, bearing the number plate DN 09Q 1777, could be seen lying on the road near the Mogra Metro Station after crashing onto the divider. Eyewitnesses said two persons were inside the Porsche. They sustained severe injuries, but were rescued by the eyewitnesses and taken to a hospital, the police said.

The police have now launched an investigation. "Around 2 AM, a speeding Porsche was passing near Mogra Metro Station in Mumbai. During this, the car's wheel hit a pothole on the road, causing the driver to lose control. The car then collided with the divider," the police said, adding that the driver's blood samples have been collected for testing.

Speeding car falls into sea in Mumbai

This incident comes two days after a speeding broke the railing of the Coastal Road in Mumbai, plunging into the Arabian Sea. The car, an Ertiga, was going towards Worli from Mahalaxmi. Though the car plunged into the seat, the driver, identified as 29-year-old Frashogar Darayush Battiwala, was rescued by the Maharashtra Security Force (MSF).

As per the Mumbai Police, Battiwala was under the influence of alcohol when he suddenly lost control and his vehicle plunged into the sea. However, he was saved using a rope by MSF personnel Pandurang Kale and Vikas Rathod and was taken to a hospital.

Later, the police registered a case against Battiwala under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Motor Vehicles Act (MVA).