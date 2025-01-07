Ajith Kumar's speedy Porsche crashes in Dubai, actor walks out unhurt | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Ajith Kumar's speedy Porsche crashes in Dubai

Ajith Kumar, a Tamil celebrity preparing for the famed 24 Hours of Dubai 2025 endurance race, escaped a high-speed crash during a practice session at the Dubai Autodrome. Ajith, who is known for his love of motorsport, spun his Porsche 992 several times before smashing into the barriers at 180 km/h only minutes before the session concluded. Fortunately, the actor escaped unharmed, much to the relief of his fans and staff.

About the car accident

The crash occurred during Ajith's six-hour practice stint for the endurance race, in which drivers compete in a relay fashion over 24 hours. A video shared by his team shows the car spinning seven times before coming to a stop. Ajith, while in his racing gear, was quickly aided by race officials and led to an ambulance for a precautionary health check.

Suresh Chandra, Ajith's manager, updated fans on the actor's condition, stating that he is "unhurt, hale, and healthy." The accident, while unsettling, did not dissuade the actor, who is scheduled to continue preparing for the event.

Ajith Kumar has had an accident before

This video reminded the fans of the shooting of 'Vidamuyarchy', in which Ajith Kumar's car overturned. The makers of the film shared its video on the X handle, this horrific incident happened in November 2023, in which Ajith Kumar also suffered many injuries. The superstar was seriously injured in this accident. The shooting of this film took place in the desert of Azerbaijan. The video of the superstar's accident also surfaced on social media, after watching which his fans were shocked.

Ajith Kumar Racing's Debut

Ajith Kumar owns the racing team Ajith Kumar Racing, which is making its competitive debut on the endurance racing circuit. The squad, which features professional racers Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux, and Cameron McLeod, competes in the Porsche 992 class. Fabian Duffieux, who was appointed team manager in December of last year, has helped shape the squad's approach.

The Dubai 24H event, set for January 12-13, is significant for Ajith since it signifies his shift from racing enthusiast to team owner and racer. Ajith Kumar Racing has cooperated with Bas Koeten Racing to provide technical and logistical support, demonstrating the team's professional approach to the event.

Took a break from acting for racing

In the 2000s, Ajith Kumar took a break from acting to focus on sports. But now, after more than a decade, he is back on track with his new team Ajith Kumar Racing.

