Udit Narayan's residential building in Mumbai's Andheri catches fire | Video

Around 9 pm on Monday night, a horrific fire broke out in National Award-winning singer Udit Narayan's building in Mumbai. According to sources, the fire broke out due to a short circuit in electrical equipment. The fire brigade received news of a fire in singer Udit Narayan's building Skypan. This building is located in Shastri Nagar, Andheri, Mumbai. An apartment in the building was completely engulfed in flames. It took a long time for the fire brigade to extinguish the fire.

What was the reason for the fire?

This fire broke out on the 11th floor of Udit Narayan's building. It is significant to note that the singer lives on the 9th floor of the same building. The reasons for the fire in the house are still being investigated. It is believed that this fire broke out due to some electrical equipment getting damaged.

Udit Narayan is safe

It is being said about Singer Udit Narayan that he is safe, but he is shocked by this incident. Some time ago, a fire broke out in Singer Shaan's building as well, Singer Shaan told the media about that incident in detail. All the members of Singer Shaan's family are safe, but even now they get very scared remembering the fire incident. Many celebrities have expressed concern about the fact that such incidents are happening continuously in Mumbai.

