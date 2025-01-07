Irrfan Khan's close friend dies on his 58th birth anniversary, Swanand Kirkire pens heartfelt note

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Irrfan Khan's close friend Alok Chatterjee died on Maqbool actor's 58th birth anniversary

Whenever the country's most legendary artists are talked about, late actor Irrfan Khan's name is always mentioned. Today is the National Award-winning actor's 58th birth anniversary. Irrfan Khan, who left a deep impact on every fan's life with his acting, has given many magical performances in his 22 years of acting career. unfortunately, on Irrfan's birth anniversary, his close friend and National School of Drama batchmate Alok Chatterjee passed away. Alok Chatterjee was also a famous theatre actor. It is being told that he breathed his last on Monday night.

What was the cause of death?

The information about the death of Irrfan Khan's friend has been given by the brilliant actor, singer and writer Swanand Kirkire. He mourned the death of Alok on Instagram. Other stars of the industry also reacted to the death of Alok Chatterjee. It is being told that the actor was ill for a long time and his internal organs stopped working and due to which he died.

Swanand Kirkire's emotional post

Swanand Kirkire has shared an emotional post. He informed about the death of Alok Chatterjee on his Instagram and told how close he was to Irrfan. He has compared Irrfan Khan and Alok to Kalidas and Vilom. Swanand shared a picture and wrote, 'Alok Chatterjee.. a great actor is gone! He was Irrfan's batchmate in NSD. If Irrfan was Kalidas then Alok Chatterjee was Vilom! Vilom has gone to meet his Kalidas! May your soul rest in peace Alok Bhai!'

See the post here:

More about Alok Chatterjee

Let us tell you that the friendship of Alok Chatterjee and Irrfan Khan was famous in the National School of Drama. Both studied together from 1984 to 1987. They also worked together in many plays. Alok was known for playing lead roles in theatre shows. Alok Chatterjee has also been awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for his contribution to Indian cinema.

