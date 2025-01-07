Allu Arjun meets Sandhya Theatre stampede victim and his family with Hyderabad Police's permission | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB Allu Arjun meets Sandhya Theatre stampede victim

South superstar Allu Arjun's film 'Pushpa 2' slowed down at the box office after 33 days of its release. It has been more than a month since the release of the film, but the film is still running in theatres. Apart from this, the actor also got bail in the Sandhya Theater stampede case on January 3. The actor's family and the team of 'Pushpa 2' have been in touch with the victim's family. Not only this, financial assistance was provided by the actor. Allu Arjun's father Allu Arvind also reached to meet the victim's family. Now a month after this accident, the actor himself reached the Hyderabad hospital to meet the victim boy Shritej on Tuesday.

Allu Arjun reached to meet the child

For the unversed, Shritej has been admitted to Hyderabad's KIMD Hospital. Allu Arjun reached there after getting permission from the police. During this, a heavy police force has been deployed at KIMS Hospital. Its video has also surfaced. Telangana Film Corporation chairman Dil Raj also reached the hospital and enquired about Shritej's health. Talking about Shritej, his condition has remained critical for a long time and his treatment is going on. 8-year-old Shritej's mother Revathi died in the Hyderabad stampede on December 4.

What was the whole matter?

Let us tell you, on December 4, Allu Arjun reached Hyderabad's Sandhya Theater with his family and co-actress Rashmika Mandanna. The film was one day away from release and before that, the actors wanted to celebrate its release with their fans. Meanwhile, a stampede broke out. In this, a woman died and an 8-year-old child was taken to the hospital in a very critical condition. The Telangana government also ordered action against Allu Arjun in this case, after which the actor also had to go to jail but he got bail after spending a night behind bars.

Let us tell you, Allu Arjun's father Allu Arvind had announced a few days ago that the victim's family would be helped. Along with this, he had announced to give crores of rupees. In this amount, one crore rupees was given by Allu Arjun and the rest of the amount was given half-half by the producer and director of the film. By forming Shritej Trust, the responsibility of helping the child further was taken care of.

