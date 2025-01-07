Who is Hanu-Man actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's husband Nicholai Sachdev?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Here's everything about Hanu-Man actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's husband Nicholai Sachdev

South actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar surprised everyone when she announced her engagement to Nicholai Sachdev in March. The Hanu-Man actor got engaged to Mumbai gallerist Nikolai Sachdev and later had a South Indian and Christian wedding in July 2024. The couple also had to deal with a lot of negative comments on their union as this was Nicholai's second wedding. Since then there has been an anticipation about the actress' husband. Hence, we bring to you every detail about Nicholai Sachdev in this article.

Who is Nicholai Sachdev?

Nicholai Sachdev is a Mumbai-based art gallerist. He even owns his art gallery in Mumbai called Gallery 7, which is well-known for being frequented by celebrities. Nicholai's parents, Arun and Chandra, who are also well-known art gallerists in the city, founded Gallery 7. Nicholai Sachdev is well-known for being a powerlifter and fitness enthusiast in addition to being an art gallerist. In addition, he has won a number of powerlifting contests. In addition, it is well known that the gallerist adores tattoos, as evidenced by his own ink.

Nicholai's first wedding

It is known that Nicholai was married to model and fitness instructor Kavita before he started dating Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. According to reports, the couple married in 2006 and has a daughter named Kasha. Nicholai Sachdev is also said to train his daughter and others in powerlifting, and his daughter Kasha has won a gold medal in the sport. After 13 arduous years, Kavita and Nicholai's marriage ended in 2019. Irreconcilable issues are said to have played a significant role in their split, however the precise cause is unclear.

Nicholai and Varalaxmi have known each other for 14 years

Let us tell you that Varalakshmi Sarathkumar and Nikolai Sachdev have known each other for the last 14 years. However, in 2024 their friendship turned into love. For the unversed, Varalakshmi is the stepdaughter of actress and director Radhika Sarathkumar. She started her acting career with the 2012 film Podaa Podi. She was seen in the film 'Hanu Mann'. Apart from this, she will soon be seen in the film 'Ryan'. Dhanush is in the lead role in this movie.

