Ferrari, Porsche, BMW: Transport officials seize 30 luxury cars for plying without paying taxes in Bengaluru

In a major operation, the Bengaluru transport department seized 30 luxury cars for plying in the state without paying the required taxes, the officials said. As per the officials, the operation was conducted on Sunday. The officials from the Bengaluru Transport Department conducted an operation and seized 30 luxury cars, including Ferrari, Porsche, BMW, Mercedes, Austin, Audi, and Range Rover, the officials added.

The officials of the department said that the operation was led by C Mallikarjun, the Transport Deputy Commissioner, with a team of 41 officials. The officials in the team included Regional Transport Officers B Srinivas Prasad, Deepak, Srinivasappa, and Ranjit.

A senior department official related to the operation said, "These cars were being driven in the state without paying the required taxes and a notice has been issued to recover approximately Rs three crore in taxes from the seized vehicles."

(With inputs from PTI)