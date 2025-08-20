Jalalabad in UP's Shahjahanpur renamed as Parshurampuri after Home Ministry's nod The Union Home Ministry has approved the renaming of Jalalabad town in Shahjahanpur district, Uttar Pradesh, to Parshurampuri.

Lucknow:

The Home Ministry has given approval regarding changing the name of Jalalabad in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. According to the information, the name of Jalalabad has now been changed to Parshurampuri. The Home Ministry has given information to this effect through a letter to the Chief Secretary of the state.

Home Ministry gives nod

In the letter received from the Ministry to the Chief Secretary of UP, it has been said that the Government of India has no objection to changing the name of the city "Jalalabad" to "Parshurampuri.”

(Image Source : X/@JITINPRASADA)Home Ministry letter to Chief Secretary

MoS Jitin Prasada expresses gratitude

Following the Home Ministry’s approval to rename Jalalabad in Shahjahanpur district as Parshurampuri, Union Minister and Pilibhit MP Jitin Prasada expressed his gratitude through a post on social media platform X.

Prasada thanked Home Minister Amit Shah for granting permission for the name change and extended his heartfelt appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their leadership.

Calling it a moment of pride for the Sanatani society, Prasada said the decision has brought honor and joy to devotees of Lord Parshuram. He further added that he considered himself merely a medium in this “holy work” made possible by divine grace, and prayed for Lord Parshuram’s blessings on the entire world.

Also Read: Pooja Pal, expelled SP MLA, meets CM Yogi in Lucknow after praising his ‘zero-tolerance policy'

Also Read: Salary of UP MLAs, ministers hiked by 40% after 9 years; check revised remunerations