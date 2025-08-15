Salary of UP MLAs, ministers hiked by 40% after 9 years; check revised remunerations This is the first such hike in salaries and allowances for elected representatives in the state in 9 years. A committee was formed on this proposal after demands from the lawmakers from across the political parties. The decision is expected to put an additional financial burden of Rs 105.21 crores.

Lucknow:

In a major move, the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Thursday approved the Uttar Pradesh State Legislature Members and Ministers Amenities (Amendment) Bill, 2025, paving the way for increased salaries and allowances for ministers, MLAs and former legislators.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna presented a proposal in the state assembly in this regard.

Substantial hike in salaries, allowances and perks

As per the new provisions, ministers' monthly salary will be increased from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000, while MLAs will now receive Rs 35,000 per month, up from the earlier Rs 25,000. In addition, the constituency allowance for each MLA has been raised from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000 per month.

Railway coupons, which were earlier worth Rs 4.25 lakh annually, will now be increased to Rs 5 lakh. Telephone allowance has been hiked from Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000 per month. Each legislator will also receive Rs 30,000 per month as secretary allowance.

With this revision, MLAs will now receive Rs 2.96 lakh per month instead of Rs 2.11 lakh. This amount includes travel coupons as well. Ministers will receive Rs 3.05 lakh per month instead of Rs 2.21 lakh.

Former legislators' pensions get boost

Former MLAs' minimum pension has also been raised from Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000 per month. In total, salaries and pensions have been increased by 40 per cent. The new rates will come into effect retrospectively from April 1, 2025.

Medical allowance for MLAs has also been increased from Rs 30,000 to Rs 45,000. With these hikes, ministers in the state will receive around Rs 78,000 more per month, while MLAs will get around Rs 68,000 more.

State to bear additional financial burden of Rs 105 Crore

This is the first such hike in salaries and allowances for elected representatives in the state in nine years. A committee was formed on this proposal after demands from the lawmakers from across the political parties. The decision is expected to put an additional financial burden of Rs 105.21 crore on the state government