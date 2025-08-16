Pooja Pal, expelled SP MLA, meets CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow after praising his ‘zero-tolerance policy’ UP: Pooja Pal credited CM Yogi Adityanath for delivering justice and ensuring accountability through his govt’s crackdown on criminals. She said it was only under the present dispensation that she finally saw action in her long fight for justice.

Lucknow:

In a significant political move, expelled Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Pooja Pal met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow on Saturday (August 16). The meeting comes just a day after her expulsion from the Samajwadi Party for alleged "anti-party activities and indiscipline," triggered by her open praise for the Chief Minister’s governance and law-and-order drive.

SP expels Pooja Pal over “anti-party activities”

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav formally expelled the Chail MLA, accusing her of weakening the party by openly lauding Yogi Adityanath’s work in the Assembly. In the expulsion letter, Yadav wrote that despite repeated warnings, Pal continued activities harmful to the party and was therefore removed with immediate effect.

The decision has sparked a sharp war of words, with several UP ministers charging the Samajwadi Party with being “anti-women” and intolerant of dissent.

Pooja Pal defends praise for Yogi Adityanath

Unfased by her expulsion, Pooja Pal reiterated her appreciation for CM Yogi Adityanath, highlighting his "zero-tolerance policy against crime." Recalling her personal tragedy, she said her husband, BSP MLA Raju Pal, was brutally murdered in 2005 by gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed, and justice was long denied to her family.

She credited Yogi for ensuring accountability and said justice was delivered only after the present UP government’s actions against criminals. “The CM buried my husband’s murderer Atiq Ahmed. Today, the people of Prayagraj and women like me believe the CM has given us justice,” she asserted.

Ministers back Pal, slam SP’s “anti-women” mindset

UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and Cabinet Ministers OP Rajbhar and Baby Rani Maurya strongly criticised the SP’s action. Calling the move “anti-women,” they argued that Pal’s only “fault” was acknowledging positive governance. Maurya accused the SP of disrespecting women and protecting criminals, while Rajbhar said the party “cannot tolerate the truth.”

Meeting with CM Yogi fuels speculation

Pal’s meeting with CM Yogi Adityanath has fueled intense political speculation in Uttar Pradesh’s power corridors. While neither side disclosed details of the discussions, the timing, coming immediately after her expulsion and just before Independence Day celebrations, is seen as politically significant.

Observers note that the episode underscores cracks within the Samajwadi Party and could potentially realign political equations in the run-up to the 2027 UP Assembly Elections.