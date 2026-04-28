Heatwave grips Uttar Pradesh: Bundelkhand region records 45.6 degrees Celsius

Lucknow:

As heatwave gripped Uttar Pradesh, Banda in Uttar Pradesh's Bundelkhand region recorded the highest temperature at 45.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday as heatwave conditions prevailed across several regions, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Orai recorded 43.8 degrees Celsius

Among other hot spots, Orai recorded 43.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Jhansi at 42.4 degrees Celsius, while Fatehgarh and Hamirpur both registered 42.2 degrees Celsius. Agra too witnessed extreme weather at 42.1 degrees Celsius, reflecting the widespread intensity of the heatwave across the state.

In state capital Lucknow, the maximum temperature was recorded at 39.7 degrees Celsius, slightly above normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 26.4 degrees Celsius, 3.3 degrees above normal.

Prayagraj recording 41 degrees Celsius

Other major cities also experienced high temperatures, with Prayagraj recording 41 degrees Celsius, Kanpur 40.2 degrees Celsius, and Varanasi 40 degrees Celsius. Several locations, including Hardoi and Sultanpur, also reported temperatures above 40 degrees.

The IMD has forecast mainly clear to partly cloudy skies over Lucknow and adjoining areas, with the possibility of one or two spells of rain or thunderstorms. The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city are expected to hover around 38 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Thundershowers likely at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh

For the state, the weather office said rain or thundershowers are likely at isolated places over western Uttar Pradesh and at a few places over eastern parts of the state.

The IMD has also issued a warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds. Wind speeds of 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places in western Uttar Pradesh, while eastern regions may experience stronger gusts of up to 40-50 kmph. Officials said the expected showers may bring some relief from the prevailing heatwave conditions in parts of the state.

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