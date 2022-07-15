Bundelkhand Expressway: PM Modi to inaugurate state-of-the-art expressway in Uttar Pradesh tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh.

Highlights Bundelkhand Expressway is a 296-km highway in Uttar Pradesh

The expressway will connect 7 key cities in the state

The inauguration will take place under high-security cover in UP's Jalaun

Bundelkhand Expressway inauguration: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, July 16 will inaugurate the state-of-the-art newly built Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh. The expressway construction has been completed 8 months prior to schedule and will connect key districts in the state.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Tomorrow is a special day for my sisters and brothers of the Bundelkhand region. At a programme in Jalaun district, the Bundelkhand Expressway will be inaugurated. This project will boost the local economy and connectivity."

"The state-of-the-art Bundelkhand Expressway passes through 7 districts. The local economy will benefit tremendously due to it. There will be great industrial development in the region and this would bring more opportunities for the local youth," the Prime Minister tweeted.

PM Modi also shared some photos of the newly built expressway. Take a look.

Image Source : @NARENDRAMODIPrime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh.

Bundelkhand Expressway launch: UP's Jaluan gears up for PM Modi's visit

On the eve of the launch, elaborate arrangements are underway for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on Saturday under which around five km area of the venue has been taken in the security cordon.

Expressway's foundation was laid by PM Modi in 2020

The foundation stone of the four-lane expressway, which will connect Chitrakoot with the Lucknow-Agra Expressway, was laid by Modi in February 2020.

The project took 28 months to complete.

"The government has been committed to enhancing connectivity across the country, a key feature of which has been the work towards improvement in road infrastructure," an official statement issued here said.

Bundelkhand Expressway 296-km highway

Image Source : @NARENDRAMODIBundelkhand expressway will connect 7 key districts in the state.

The 296-km, four-lane expressway constructed at a cost of around Rs 14,850 crores, under the aegis of Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), can later be expanded upto six lanes as well.

Bundelkhand Expressway will connect key UP cities

Extending from National Highway (NH)-35 at Gonda village near Bharatkoop in Chitrakoot district to near Kudrail village in Etawah district, where it merges with the Agra-Lucknow expressway, it passes through seven districts, viz. Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Auraiya and Etawah.

Major boost to economy

Image Source : @NARENDRAMODIThe Bundelkhand Expressway has been completed in record time.

Along with improving connectivity in the region, the Bundelkhand Expressway will also give a major boost to economic development, resulting in the creation of thousands of jobs for the local people.

Work on the creation of an industrial corridor in Banda and Jalaun districts, next to the expressway, has already been started.

5-km area near launch will be in high-security cover

Image Source : @NARENDRAMODIBundelkhand Expressway will boost local economy and connectivity.

Jalaun SP Ravi Kumar said that with a view to ensure proper security during the PM's programme, around five km area of the venue has been taken in the security cordon and the administration has asked all the security personnel to remain stationed at their respective points of deployment in view of the PM's programme.

An art gallery is also being set up in which the fort of Mahoba, Jagmanpur fort of Jalaun and the defense corridor have been shown. Besides the RAF (Rapid Action Force) and PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary), policemen have been deployed in the area, he said.

Intensive checking campaign is being conducted in all the hotels and restaurants of Orai, the district headquarter. Bomb disposal squad has also been camped.

To help the beneficiaries of different government schemes reach the public meeting site, roadways buses have been made available at the municipal and nagar panchayat headquarters of the district.

Apart from this, buses will also be provided at the development block and village level to take the beneficiaries from the rural areas to the meeting place, the SP said.

Bundeli artistes of Bundelkhand will perform their art at the function.

(With inputs from PTI)

MORE PHOTOS, MORE INFO on Bundelkhand Expressway

ALSO READ | Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway line: Check out new photos of Anji Khad bridge

Latest India News