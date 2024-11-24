GPS error leads to fatal road accident in Bareilly, car plunges into river, three dead

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representational Image

In a tragic incident, at least three people died after their speeding car fell into the Ramganga River from an under-construction bridge in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. According to information released, the incident occurred around 10 am today (November 24) as the car, carrying three passengers, was en route to Dataganj in Badaun district from Bareilly. However, while following GPS navigation, the car fell from an under-construction bridge. The road navigation platform failed to update the passengers that the front portion of the bridge had collapsed into the river during floods in the region earlier.

The police stated, "The deceased were navigating their way to Dataganj using GPS. It might have directed them to take the route crossing the bridge. But little did they know that earlier this year, floods had caused the front portion of the bridge to collapse into the river. However, this change had not been updated in the GPS. As a result, the driver was misled and did not realize the bridge was unsafe."

"In addition, the absence of safety barriers or warning signs on the under-construction bridge compounded the danger, leading to the fatal accident," the police added.

Significantly, while the police mentioned that they have recovered the vehicle and the bodies from the river, the identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained. Furthermore, they reported that as soon as they became aware of the incident, police teams from Faridpur, Bareilly, and Badaun's Dataganj police stations rushed to the scene to assist the victims.

Circle Officer of the area, Ashutosh Shivam, stated that all the three bodies of the deceased have been sent for a postmortem. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)