Wednesday, July 31, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Uttar Pradesh
  4. Massive fire engulfs house in Noida's slum area, three minor girls burned to death

Massive fire engulfs house in Noida's slum area, three minor girls burned to death

The girls were immediately rushed to the hospital, where they were declared dead. According to officials, the fire was caused by a short-circuit.

Reported By : Vishal Singh Edited By : Anurag Roushan
Noida
Updated on: July 31, 2024 9:54 IST
Noida fire
Image Source : INDIA TV The incident occurred in Noida Sector 8.

In a tragic incident reported from Uttar Pradesh's Noida, a fire broke out in a slum in Sector 8, resulting in severe burns to five members of a same family. At the time of the fire, all five family members were asleep in the house. This incident claimed the lives of three minor sisters who were sleeping. Their parents also sustained burns in the fire, as per the information. 

Noida District Magistrate Manish Verma has informed that the father of the girls has suffered burns over 60-70 per cent of his body. He was initially treated at the district hospital and later referred to Safdarjung Hospital. The girls' mother sustained minor injuries and received initial treatment as well.

Short circuit said to be cause of fire

The District Magistrate stated that the fire broke out between 3-4 AM. Upon receiving the information, police teams, the fire brigade, and the District Magistrate immediately rushed to the scene. Preliminary reports suggest that the fire was caused by a short circuit. A forensic team is present at the site and is conducting an investigation, the DM added. 

More details are awaited. 

ALSO READ: Fire breaks out in apartment building in Noida's Sector 11

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Uttar Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Uttar-pradesh News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement