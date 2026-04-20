UP shocker: Father kills minor daughter, disfigures her face with acid before dumping body in Canal

Lucknow:

A horrifying case has emerged from Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow, where a father allegedly murdered his minor daughter and attempted to destroy her identity by pouring acid on her face. As per the information, the accused later disposed of the body in the Sharda canal in Barabanki. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Chinhat Police Station. Police revealed that the accused father himself had filed a missing complaint on April 16, claiming that his daughter had gone missing. However, inconsistencies in his statements raised suspicion which prompted investigators to question him further. During interrogation, the accused confessed that he had taken his daughter to Barabanki on April 14 and strangled her to death.

Murder planned over suspicion of relationship

The accused, identified as Vijay Chaubey, told police that he suspected his daughter was involved in a relationship. Acting on this suspicion, he conspired with his friend Abdul Mannan to carry out the crime.

According to police, the duo hired a vehicle and took the girl to Sultanpur under the pretext of a ritual. They spent the night at a roadside eatery after having dinner. The following day, they returned but continued to roam around, waiting for nightfall.

Crime executed late at night

Police said that between 1 am and 2 am, while the girl was asleep in the back seat of the car, Vijay strangled her. He later admitted that they had carried acid with them in advance. To prevent identification, acid was poured on the victim’s face before the body was dumped into the Sharda canal. Police have arrested Vijay Chaubey and his accomplice Abdul Mannan. Further investigation is ongoing to establish all aspects of the crime and gather additional evidence, officials said.

Man beaten to death by father-in-law

In a similar incident, a 30-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his father-in-law and his accomplices, over an eight-year-old dispute stemming from his marriage to the latter's daughter in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district. The victim was identified as Bharat Yadav. As per the police, he had eloped with and married Ashok Pandey's daughter eight years ago, which had caused enmity between the two. Police said they have launched raids to apprehend the accused, who are absconding, and personnel have been deployed in the village to maintain law and order.

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